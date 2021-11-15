Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 15, 2021

Official Team Store makes holiday shopping easy:

Like it or not, the rush to buy holiday gifts is on. And folks shopping at Alpharetta retail, restaurant, and residential development Avalon have a new option when they’re picking out presents for their favorite Falcons or United fan.

The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United recently opened a pop-up version of their Official Team Store at Avalon, located at 2200 Avalon Boulevard Suite 8150 (that’s near the Apple store, right between Peloton and Onward Reserve). The shelves and racks inside are packed with a wide variety of licensed Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United merchandise, including jerseys, t-shirts and sweatshirts, accessories and home decor, and much more. Basically, if it says Falcons or United on it, they’ve got it.

AMB Sports and Entertainment officials say they chose Avalon specifically because it would make merchandise easily available to fans on the north side, especially Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United season ticket members. It joins a pair of established Official Team Store locations at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Atlantic Station.

The Avalon store is being called a "limited-time experience," and is scheduled to remain open through Dec. 28. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to get a look inside the new Official Team Store experience at Avalon, so we recently stopped by the check it out…and do some shopping! Click the video player to see more!

