Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 15, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Official Atlanta Falcons popup store makes holiday shopping easy

Folks shopping at Alpharetta's Avalon have a new option when they’re picking out holiday presents for their favorite Falcons or United fan.

ATLANTA - Official Team Store makes holiday shopping easy:  

Like it or not, the rush to buy holiday gifts is on. And folks shopping at Alpharetta retail, restaurant, and residential development Avalon have a new option when they’re picking out presents for their favorite Falcons or United fan.

The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United recently opened a pop-up version of their Official Team Store at Avalon, located at 2200 Avalon Boulevard Suite 8150 (that’s near the Apple store, right between Peloton and Onward Reserve). The shelves and racks inside are packed with a wide variety of licensed Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United merchandise, including jerseys, t-shirts and sweatshirts, accessories and home decor, and much more. Basically, if it says Falcons or United on it, they’ve got it.

AMB Sports and Entertainment officials say they chose Avalon specifically because it would make merchandise easily available to fans on the north side, especially Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United season ticket members. It joins a pair of established Official Team Store locations at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Atlantic Station.

The Avalon store is being called a "limited-time experience," and is scheduled to remain open through Dec. 28. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to get a look inside the new Official Team Store experience at Avalon, so we recently stopped by the check it out…and do some shopping! Click the video player to see more!

COVID news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

Emory School of Medicine's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Good Day to give an update on the possible wider use of booster shots, what the pandemic means for the upcoming holiday season, and more.

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest COVID-19 news: For more information on Neil Winawer from Emory School of Medicine follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer. 

Colin and Bianca Lawrence talk Lifetime's 'Dancing Through the Snow'

Lifetime's 'Dancing Through the Snow' centers around a firefighter and devoted single father helping his daughter chase her dreams of becoming a ballerina. Colin and Bianca Lawrence join Good Day to talk about their new movie that's sure to warm your heart.

Colin Lawrence and his daughter Bianca star in Lifetime's "Dancing Through the Snow": A viral video turns a devoted single father into the world's most eligible bachelor, but he only has eyes for his 8-year-old daughter's ballet teacher. "Dancing Through the Snow"  airs Friday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. Get a sneak peek of the film here. 

Chef Nealy Fischer shares her sticky rice recipe

Sticky rice is a side you can put with any meal and it's something you may want to try over the holidays. Chef Nealy Fischer shows how to make her dish that's easy to learn and delicious to eat.

Chef Nealy's Fischer Truffle sticky rice recipe: Chef Nealy is known as the "Flexible Chef" and is a TV personality, cookbook author, food and lifestyle blogger. She lives an exciting life centered around cooking, wellness, and travel. Follow her on social media @theflexiblechef

Podcaster Melissa Carter on Paris Hilton's big wedding celebration

Paris Hilton just tied the knot. And while the ceremony may be over, the celebrations are not. 'The Friendzy Podcast' host Melissa Carter joins Good Day to talk all about the wedding and the Hilton's parties.

Radio host and current host of the popular podcast "The Friendzy," Melissa Carter joins us with the latest Paris Hilton wedding news: For more information on Melissa Carter follow her on Instagram @melissacarteratl.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Acadia is 7 months old and loves to cuddle. She needs to be adopted with one of her littermates. If you are interested in adopting Acadia, call the Humane Society of Cobb County.

Pet of the day is from the Humane Society of Cobb County:  For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here. 