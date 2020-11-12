Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 13, 2020

Friday the 13th is a perfect day to visit this Georgia State Park: Georgia’s Hard Labor Creek State Park is known for many things; visitors flock to Rutledge to use the equestrian riding ring, hang out on the sandy beach, and play on the 18-hole golf course.

But for fans of horror movies, Hard Labor Creek State Park will always be known by another name – Camp Crystal Lake from Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives.

The 1986 slasher film was filmed in Metro Atlanta, mainly in Covington (you’ll recognize the town square in at least one scene) and at Camp Daniel Morgan, one of two group camps located at Hard Labor Creek State Park. It might look a little creepy onscreen, but in reality, the state park is a place filled with family-friendly activities; located on nearly 6,000 acres in Walton County, the park is known to many for The Creek Golf Course, a challenging course which has been named one of the best deals for golfers in the country.

"It was built in the ‘30s and ‘40s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, so it has a lot of historical value to it,” says assistant park manager Stephen Davis. “A lot of people think the name is derived from the creek that runs through the park, and farmers that used to work the land. The soil's typically hard, so that's Hard Labor."

Aside from being a big draw for golfers, campers, and sunbathers, Hard Labor Creek State Park is also a major attraction for fans of Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, who particularly want to see Camp Daniel Morgan (which, by the way, looks basically the same as it did in 1986!). For military veteran C.J. Graham, who played famed villain Jason Vorhees in the film, shooting was an exciting and challenging seven or eight weeks: “Acting without giving voice or facial expressions, I command anyone to take a shot and try to do it in the mirror. It's practically impossible,” Graham explains. “So, a lot of posturing, a lot of physical characteristics -- tilting of the head just a quarter inch, just to get that significance over to camera. And then, being lucky because it came out well."

Proof that it came out well? Fans still flocking to the state park more than 30 years later. “They great dressed up like Jason,” says Davis. “It’s pretty neat.”

We spent the morning at Hard Labor Creek State Park, learning more about what makes this park something of a “hidden gem” here in Georgia and checking out a few of the famous filming sites, of course (1980’s Little Darlings was also filmed there, along with a few other movies)! Click the video player to see more!

Burgers with Buck visits A Little Nauti: For more information click here.

Madalen Mills talks role in Netflix film "Jingle Jangle": Decades after his apprentice betrays him, a once joyful toy maker finds new hope when his bright young granddaughter (Mills) appears on his doorstep. The film also stars famous faces like Forrest Whitaker, Ricky Martin, Phylica Rashad and more. Jingle Jangle premieres on Netflix today. You can follow Madalen on social media @MdalenMills Check out the trailer here.

Veda Howard joins us from Praise 102.5 with an inspirational nugget: Today's topic was inner peace. "Nobody can bring you peace but yourself" - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Extend an Internal Olive Branch

You are what you eat… mentally

Gratitude, the instant alignment

For more information on Veda Howard click here. You can follow her on social media @VedaHoward

"Behind Every Man" to feature Kirk Franklin and his wife, Tammy Franklin: Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network is excited to announce the premiere of "Behind Every Man." Gospel Megastar, Kirk Franklin and his wife, Tammy Franklin join the series to talk about their 24 plus year marriage. For more information on OWN's "Behind Every Man," click here.

Pike Nurseries has tips on how to destress with an aromatherapy garden: For more information click here.

National Spicy Guacamole Day is this weekend and Barberitos CEO Downing Barber joins us with a spicy guacamole recipe that you can make at home: For today's recipe see below for more on Barberitos click here.

Spicy Guacamole

7 Avacado

1/2 cup onion

1 lime

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1 cup tomatoes

1/2 cup jalapeños

1 tablespoons salt

Makes 10 servings