Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 11, 2026

Atlanta Botanical Garden expansion: Atlanta is a constantly growing city, so it makes sense that one of its most colorful cultural institutions is growing, too.

Atlanta Botanical Garden is embarking on an expansion project which will make it directly accessible from the popular Atlanta Beltline, making it the city’s first cultural institution with direct Beltline access. Garden leaders say the project will expand the 30-acre destination by 30 percent, and is being funded by a $165 million capital campaign called "Atlanta’s Garden Gateway: A Bold Entrance to our Sustainable Future."



"Christmas Vacation" Pop-Up Experience: Downtown Alpharetta artisan mercantile Sis + Moon’s is celebrating the holiday season Griswold-style, decorating its space in honor of the iconic living room featured in the Christmas classic "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation." The shop has become a holiday destination due to its annual "Christmas Vacation" pop-up, not to mention its lineup of local artisans offering up unique gift ideas.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Atlanta entertainment productions and major area employers are recruiting paid talent this season, featuring background roles in Tucker, an unscripted dating project, and openings at Coca-Cola and Georgia Aquarium.

AARP Fraud Watch Network: Kathy Stokes gives tips on how you and your loved ones can prevent being scammed this holiday season.

Holiday segment idea "Hosting 101" with 3 Atlanta small businesses: Eventful ATL has some tips that can make your holiday hosting experience so much more fun and less stressful. For more information on the business, click here.

Dr. Ian Smith shows easy workouts from his latest health book: The New Menopause Kitchen helps readers follow 10 week meal + exercise plan. You can purchase the book anywhere books are sold.

Niecey Shaw has the latest in music and movie headlines: Brandy and Monica are the latest artist to land a Vegas Residency, and Usher and Chris Brown canceled a few show dates. Plus, You've Got Mail could be doing a reboot.



Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane society brings in a dog named Sundra.