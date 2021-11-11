Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 11, 2021

CEO of Revolt Detavio Samuels previews the REVOLT x AT&T Summit: For more information on the Revolt Summit click here.

Hawks Vice President of CSR Andrea Carter talks about honoring educators: The "Year of the teacher" initiative celebrates educators who have gone above and beyond. Atlanta Hawks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter joins Good Day with more on an open call to fans and the public to nominate their teachers. For more information on the initiative by the Hawks and Clorox along with Atlanta Public Schools click here.

Skye Estroff talks about holiday pies on Good Day Atlanta: See Skye Estroff's pie shop mentions below. For more information on Skye Estroff follow her on Instagram @skye.estroff.

Pet of the day from Paws Atlanta: For more information click here.

National Medal of Honor Foundation: Chris Cassidy is a retired U.S. Navy Seal and during his years of service, he was awarded two Bronze Stars. He's also a veteran of three space flights and 10 spacewalks. Cassidy joins Good Day on a different mission now, as president of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. He shares more on how we all can make this museum a reality.