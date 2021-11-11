Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Watch
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Dense Fog Advisory
until FRI 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Troup County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM EST, Clay County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 11, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Revolt x AT&T Summit returns to Atlanta

The multi-day Revolt x AT&T Summit will feature the biggest names in hip-hop including Offset and Killer Mike as this year’s culture curators, Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty, Rick Ross, Jeezy, Tamika Mallory, and more. CEO of Revolt Detavio Samuels joins Good Day to talk more about the event, which starts Thursday.

ATLANTA - CEO of Revolt Detavio Samuels previews the REVOLT x AT&T Summit: For more information on the Revolt Summit click here.

Hawks and Clorox team up to honor Atlanta's best teachers

The Atlanta Hawks and Clorox are honoring the best and brightest teachers in Atlanta's public school system. The 'Year of the Teacher' initiative celebrates educators who have gone above and beyond for their students.

Hawks Vice President of CSR Andrea Carter talks about honoring educators: The "Year of the teacher" initiative celebrates educators who have gone above and beyond. Atlanta Hawks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter joins Good Day with more on an open call to fans and the public to nominate their teachers. For more information on the initiative by the Hawks and Clorox along with Atlanta Public Schools click here.

Where to preorder your pies for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta

Whether it's sweet or savory, pies are the perfect compliment to any Thanksgiving meal. Atlanta food blogger Skye Estroff joins Good Day with her favorite places to preorder a pie for the holidays.

Skye Estroff talks about holiday pies on Good Day Atlanta: See Skye Estroff's pie shop mentions below. For more information on Skye Estroff follow her on Instagram @skye.estroff. 

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Ryan is 7 months old and would do best in a home with adults and other dogs. If you'd like to meet Ryan, call PAWS Atlanta.

Pet of the day from Paws Atlanta: For more information click here.

Chris Cassidy on the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation's mission

Retired U.S. Navy Seal Chris Cassidy is a veteran and even flew to the International Space Station. Now he's on a different mission, to create a National Medal of Honor Museum.

National Medal of Honor Foundation: Chris Cassidy is a retired U.S. Navy Seal and during his years of service, he was awarded two Bronze Stars. He's also a veteran of three space flights and 10 spacewalks. Cassidy joins Good Day on a different mission now, as president of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. He shares more on how we all can make this museum a reality.