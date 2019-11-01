Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 1, 2019

article

Cotton States Cat Club Show- This year’s annual CFA Championship & Household Pet Show presented by the Cotton States Cat Club will take place Saturday, November 2nd and Sunday, November 3rd at Duluth’s Infinite Energy Forum. Cats (and their owners, of course!) will compete in eight different judging rings, earning prizes and points and lots of adoration from the crowd of spectators. And this show isn’t just for pedigree brands; household pets and rescues may also compete. Local groups will be on hand to help kitten and cats find forever homes, and the Forum floor will be filled with vendors selling jewelry, artwork, and pet essentials. Hours for the show are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday; admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors The Infinite Energy Center is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.

Karma Farm's Chilli Recipe- Karma Farm was founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife duo Scott and McCall Wilder after they struggled to find a casual dining spot that was safe for their family’s dietary restrictions. With an auto-immune disease, life-threatening nut allergy and number of food intolerances to consider when eating out, the family took matters into their own hands and decided to create a spot offering the real, clean food they’ve been eating at home for decades. Like so many families with similar dietary, lifestyle and allergen challenges, the Wilders wanted to create a mindful, clean-eating, go-to destination for guests to be able to relax without the worry of a reaction. Check out their Granny's Chilli Recipe below.

1lb Grass-fed Ground Beef (omit for vegan)*

1tbsp Minced Garlic

3 1/2 cups Diced Organic Tomatoes Drained

Advertisement

2 3/4 Cups Spring Water

1 medium Yellow onion (diced)

2 1/2 tbsp GF Chili Powder

2 tbsp GF Cumin

2 tbsp Cumin

2 tsp Salt

2 tsp Ground Black Pepper

2 1/2 tsp GF Oregano

2 1/3 cup GF Kidney Beans (drained and rinsed well)

2 1/3 cup GF Pinto Beans (drained and rinsed well)

2 1/2 tbsp GF non-GMO Masa Flour

In a pot over medium heat add a touch of oil to saute' garlic and onions, 2-3 minutes until garlic softens and onions slightly clear.

Add ground beef, break up and brown.

Once completely browned, drain excess fat and oil, and put back in pot. *

Add spices, beans, tomatoes and water, simmer for 20-30 min.*

In a bowl, add masa and just enough oil to form a slurry, drizzle into chili. SSimmer 10-15 min to thicken. Add water if needed.

Remember: LOVE is always the secret ingridient! ENJOY!

*vegan modification: omit all beef steps. Use one large russet potato, clean and peel, then chop into bite-sized pieces. Add to spices, tomatoes and water before simmering and cook until potatoes are for tender. Continue with Masa flour steps.

Pike Nurseries- Top Trees and Shrubs for Fall Foliag Trees and shrubs are important for anchoring garden spaces and providing texture, color and depth. Now that cooler weather is here, it’s the perfect time to plant some fabulous fall foliage. Rebecca Kunimoto with Pike Nurseries is here to share some of the top trees and shrubs that thrive in our Georgia climate!