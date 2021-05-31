Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 31, 2021

Wellness gets "prime" place inside Amazon’s Stone Mountain facility:

With her own passion for running marathons, Aja Carter always knew she wanted to help others reach "prime" physical condition.

"I grew up playing sports and knew that I wanted to stay within the sports community. So, I became an athletic trainer," says the New York native. "I worked at all kinds of sports; all levels, whether it's high school, college, all of that."

Today, Carter is an injury prevention specialist at Georgia’s first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Stone Mountain; the 640,000-square-foot facility opened in October 2020. And as Carter tells all new hires, everyone is an athlete within the walls of the center.

"The body doesn't understand if it's picking up a tote full of products or a barbell at the gym. It just knows that it's working," says Carter.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced the launch of WorkingWell, a comprehensive wellness program aimed at keeping employees safe and healthy. Among the program’s many components is the WorkingWell Huddle, in which team members gather to learn basic safety tips, such as proper bending and lifting techniques.

"A WorkingWell Huddle is an opportunity that we take out of the day at Amazon to make sure that associates understand how to work effectively," says area manager Jason Coleman.

Other WorkingWell elements include on-site Wellness Centers and the availability of healthier snack options; employees are also prompted to physically warm up when logging on at their workstations.

Most of the more than 3,000 full-time team members at the facility work 10-hour shifts, and Carter says it’s imperative they give their own bodies the same kind of attention they give the high-tech machinery surrounding them.

"My father was an electrician. And my whole life, he would come home with aches and pains," Carter says. "He never had someone in the field to work with him, to teach him these things to prevent injury."

Now, Carter says she can be that person for her Amazon teammates, finding her own special kind of fulfillment with the online shopping giant.

Vanessa Simmons joins us to talk about her stand to help young girls and women at risk:

An Atlanta-based dance shoe company is putting its best foot forward, teaming up with another organization to take a stand to advocate for at-risk girls and young women.

Vanessa Simmons is the co-founder of Pastry and daughter of hip-hop royalty Rev. Run. And now she's joined forces with Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund to help empower and inspire our female youth. For more information on Vanessa Simmons follow her on Instagram @vanessasimmons. For more information on Janie's Fund click here.

SSGT Travis Mills is one of only five quadruple amputees to survive the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq: He visits Georgia along with other fellow veterans to face one of his biggest fears - swimming with sharks. For more on Mills, his book, or his podcast click here.

Chef Elizabeth Weaver shares a delicious Blueberry Swirl recipe for viewers to try whipping up at home: For more on Chef Elizabeth Weaver or Elizabeth's Edibles click here. For today's recipe see below.

Blueberry Swirl recipe

I can remember how excited I would be if Nanny prepared this for a family gathering. Who am I kidding, I still get excited to see this created or to make it myself. Dick enjoyed this dessert the first time I made dinner for him. Maybe that is why he asked me to marry him!?

1 stick of butter, softened

1 cup pecans, finely chopped

1 cup all-purpose flour

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

16-ounce container Cool Whip

1 6.5-ounce package of instant vanilla pudding

2 cups milk

1 pint blueberries

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. With a mixer, cream butter. Add nuts and flour. Press into an ungreased 9 x 13 casserole dish.

3. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove and cool.

4. Mix cream cheese, powdered sugar and 1 cup Cool Whip in a medium bowl until smooth. Pour over cooled crust

5. Whisk together pudding and milk. Fold in the blueberries. Spread over cream cheese mixture.

6. Spread remaining Cool Whip. Chill and serve.

"The Friendzy" Podcast Host on "Good Day Atlanta:" Podcast host and Atlanta radio personality Melissa Carter joins Good Day with more on Howard University rolling out a Masterclass inspired by the late Chadwick Boseman. For more information on Melissa Carter follow her on Instagram @melissacarteratl.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how you can adopt click here.