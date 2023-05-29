Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 29, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Doris Kearns Goodwin talks two night television edition Theodore Roosevelt

Doris Kearns Goodwin talks the two night television edition Theodore Roosevelt: Executive Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Doris Kearns Goodwin, the HISTORY Channel’s newest presidential documentary, THEODORE ROOSEVELT. Based upon the New York Times bestseller Leadership: In Turbulent Times by world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize®-winning bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin, the five-hour television event provides a rich, panoramic portrait of the first modern President of the United States – Theodore Roosevelt, a champion of social justice, a passionate conservationist and the self-proclaimed "bull moose" who once delivered an 84-minute speech bleeding from the chest after being shot in a failed assassination attempt. Catch part one tonight on The History Channel at 8pm, and part two Tuesday.

 

The art of networking and interview tips

The Art of Networking and Interview Tips/Etiquette with Felecia Higgs-Walker: Felecia is the CEO of a Professional Development Company, The Focus Group by Felecia, and her mission is to offer a real-life blueprint to help others elevate their jobs, careers and earning potential. For more on her business click here. 

Things to do this summer in Sevierville

Amanda Marr talks things to do this Summer in Sevierville: So many Great vacation experiences and fun  in Sevierville, Tennessee. Everything from the New World's Largest Buc-ee's, spectacular Sky Ranch, new restaurants including Iron Forge Brewing Company, a new brewpub on the banks of the Little Pigeon River, and more. Click here for more information. 