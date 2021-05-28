Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 28, 2021

Interview tips with alien talk show co-host Cornelius: Even though we’re seasoned professionals here at Good Day Atlanta, we’re never above getting a little advice from colleagues.

So, when we had the chance to ask Cornelius — alien co-host of the wild Disney+ talk show "Earth to Ned" — for some tips, we couldn’t wait to hear the helpful hints.

"Well, you've got to feign interest in your subjects," Cornelius told us, before demonstrating a glazed-over facial expression. "The face kind of looks like this when you’re doing it!"

Okay…so maybe we won’t take that advice!

"Earth to Ned" is a truly unique take on the tried-and-true talk show formula and could only come from The Jim Henson Company. The premise is simple; big blue alien Ned comes to Earth but instead of taking over the planet, he falls in love with it and decides to host a talk show. Human guests include Aisha Tyler, Chris Colfer and Billy Dee Williams.

"When they come in, it’s all really there, you know? It’s all characters and creatures, but they’re all really there," says executive producer Brian Henson. "So, it really is like you’ve walked onto a spaceship, and you sit on a couch and you’re talking to aliens. And the interviews are all unscripted. I mean, they’re real interviews."

Henson is the son of late visionary Jim Henson, creator of "Sesame Street," "The Muppet Show" and "Fraggle Rock" — and projects like "Earth to Ned" help carry on that legacy.

"Puppets are very disarming," says Henson of why the format works. "You know, when a puppet asks you a question, you don’t get defensive. You actually answer honestly and openly, and so the interactions are always really organic and fun."

The first batch of "Earth to Ned" episodes is streaming now on Disney+; for more information on the show, click here.

Mexican Street Corn with Firepit Pizza Tavern: Looking for a new recipe for this Memorial Day weekend. The team at Firepit Tavern are cooking up a feast, including Unicorn Wings, a Honey Burger, Watermelon drinks and Mexican Street Corn. Chef Leslie Cohen, winner of the Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen shares Firepit's recipe with viewers.

For more information on Firepit Pizza Tavern click here.

Firepit Tavern Street Corn recipe:

Flash fry or grill corn on the cob

Brush mayonnaise with spices on the corn

Roll in cheese, could use parmesan or cotija cheese

Sprinkle your choice of chopped garnish over the top of the corn, either basil or cilantro

National Burger Week: We wrap up National Burger Week 2021 at a great spot in Midtown Atlanta known not only for their great food and atmosphere, but also for one of the best rooftops vibes in the city. 5Church Atlanta, which is celebrating five years in the city, is far from a burger joint, but among their delicious and acclaimed steak and seafood offerings, you’ll find their 5Church Burger, and once you find it, you’ll likely "find it" on your plate again and again.

Let’s start with the patty which consists of 30% house ground, boneless leg lamb. The other 70% is a house ground brisket, short rib and chuck blend. It is pan seared and the finished in the oven. It is served on a brioche bun, but there is a lot happening in between, as Check Mark Alba puts it, to "complement" the unique and flavorful patty. Case in point, red onion marmalade, blue cheese fondue, and their "secret sauce". Now while Chef Alba wouldn’t let us in on the full secret, he did give us a few clues. It has a ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise base, but it’s the seven other ingredients that make up the sauce and keep the secret. It is finished with arugula and lemon vinaigrette.

If a burger can be considered sexy, this one is. Especially if you enjoy it on the roof top, and maybe take an Instagram selfie with it, in front of their famous "Stay Sexy Atlanta" wall.

For more information about 5Church Atlanta including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://5church-atlanta.com/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Patriotic window container box ideas with Pike Nurseries: Expert Rena Sartain from Pike Nurseries joins us with ideas for putting together a patriotic window container box.

For more information click here.

Falcons Friday: The Atlanta Falcons organization is helping to push girl's sports into the forefront with girl's flag football. Georgia has become the 4th state to sanction the sport for high schools. The Falcons recently helped to host the first women's flag football finals for the national association of intercollegiate athletics. Atlanta Falcons Community Manager, Amanda Dinkel joins us to talk more about the program.

Pet of the day from Hero Dog Rescue: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Willie Moore Jr. joins us to talk about the importance of mentorship: For more information on Willie Moore Jr. his movie or Praise 102.5 click here.