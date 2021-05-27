Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 27, 2021

Marietta business hosts ‘Help India Breathe" fundraiser:

"I have a passion for Chai," writes Monica Sunny on the website for her booming metro Atlanta business, The Chai Box. And now the entrepreneur is using that passion to raise money to help those affected by the devastating surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

Sunny (along with fellow local Asian-American chefs) will host the Help India Breathe Fundraiser at The Chai Box in Marietta on Saturday, June 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the proceeds from which will go toward Give India, aiding those dealing with the pandemic in India.

"Every single Indian person I know has family members or friends affected by this COVID Nightmare," wrote Sunny in a Facebook post. "It's beyond comprehension to see and feel the pain of our brothers and sisters dying from lack of oxygen, hunger and lack of proper medical care."

Sunny founded The Chai Box back in 2017, first as an online business selling loose leaf tea and spice blends and then growing into a Marietta production facility and event space located at 850 Franklin Court. Today, The Chai Box sells a variety of chai blends (with names like Punjaban Party, Sweet Monsoon and All Chai’d Up), spices, and chai concentrate brewed in small batches and sold in bottles. The Chai Box products are sold in several local stores and online.

The Help India Breathe Fundraiser will cost $10 for entrance (which also enters guests into a raffle), and those who want to further help may also pre-order an India-inspired treat box for $50, the contents of which have been chosen by local Asian-American chefs. T-shirts are also available for pre-order for $25. For information on ordering these items, click here.

Food and Lifestyle Expert, Chadwick Boyd joins us with ideas for grilling some unsuspecting foods: For more information on Chadwick Boyd click here.

"Underground Railroad" is a new series that chronicles an enslaved girl's escape from a Georgia plantation:

The story was brought to life by dozens of SCAD students and was shot here in the Peach State. Charmaine Shaw plays "Betty" in "Underground Railroad," and she joins us with more on the project. For more information click here.

Advertisement

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information click here .