Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 24, 2022

Glo, glo, glo! Duluth indoor karting track lights up after dark:

You’ve heard of go-karts. Chances are you’ve driven one before. But the folks at Duluth’s K1 Speed are putting a positively electric spin on the experience — and it’s something you’ll only experience after dark.

K1 Speed in Duluth is one of several K1 facilities across the country offering Glo Karting, a unique experience that dims down the lights over the indoor track and illuminates it through state-of-the-art LED lights instead. Imagine racing around a giant, curving neon sign and you’ll get an idea of what to expect every Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to close; staffers say it’s the kind of swirling, stylish ride you generally only see in "Fast & Furious" films.

Longtime Good Day Atlanta viewers will remember our previous visit to K1 Speed back in May 2015. The facility first opened in 2014, and features fully electric karts for both adults and junior, an arcade with games including billiards and air hockey, meeting rooms, and a café for those who work up an appetite while racing.

K1 Speed is located at 1625 Pleasant Hill Road, Suite 240 in Duluth, and regular hours are noon to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, noon to midnight on Fridays, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Of course, we’re always looking for a new summer experience here at Good Day Atlanta — especially one that takes place in the nice, cool air-conditioning! So, we spent the morning putting the pedal to the metal around the glowing track at K1 Speed. Click the video player in this article to check out our adventure!

