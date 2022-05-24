Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 24, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Duluth indoor karting track lights up after dark

You've heard of go-karting, of course, but this summer, Glo karting at K1 Speed might be the perfect way to beat the heat,

ATLANTA - Glo, glo, glo! Duluth indoor karting track lights up after dark:

You’ve heard of go-karts. Chances are you’ve driven one before. But the folks at Duluth’s K1 Speed are putting a positively electric spin on the experience — and it’s something you’ll only experience after dark.

K1 Speed in Duluth is one of several K1 facilities across the country offering Glo Karting, a unique experience that dims down the lights over the indoor track and illuminates it through state-of-the-art LED lights instead. Imagine racing around a giant, curving neon sign and you’ll get an idea of what to expect every Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to close; staffers say it’s the kind of swirling, stylish ride you generally only see in "Fast & Furious" films.

Longtime Good Day Atlanta viewers will remember our previous visit to K1 Speed back in May 2015. The facility first opened in 2014, and features fully electric karts for both adults and junior, an arcade with games including billiards and air hockey, meeting rooms, and a café for those who work up an appetite while racing. 

K1 Speed is located at 1625 Pleasant Hill Road, Suite 240 in Duluth, and regular hours are noon to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, noon to midnight on Fridays, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Of course, we’re always looking for a new summer experience here at Good Day Atlanta — especially one that takes place in the nice, cool air-conditioning! So, we spent the morning putting the pedal to the metal around the glowing track at K1 Speed. Click the video player in this article to check out our adventure!

Atlanta Hawks team up to fight hunger in Georgia

One in eight Georgians don't know where their next meal will come from, and the Atlanta Hawks want to change that with the Million Meal Pack initiative. The Hawks need you to help put a dent in hunger with their special event in July.

Atlanta Hawks Million Meal Pack: One in eight Georgians don't know where there next meal will come from. The Atlanta Hawks need you to help put a dent in hunger with the "Million Meal Pack" initiative.  Anderea Carter with the Hawks and State Farm Arena joins us with the push to get 5,000 volunteers.  For more information click here.

New romantic comedy brings 'Pride and Prejudice' to 'Fire Island'

Hulu's 'Fire Island' centers around two best friends whose friendship is pushed to their limit when a sudden change of events jeopardizes their summer in paradise. Director Andrew Ahn and Actor Torian Miller joined Good Day to talk about what made the Jane Austin adaptation so special.

"Fire Island" director Andrew Ahn and actor Torian Miller: The movie is a modern day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice," "Fire Island" centers around two best friends set out to have a wild and memorable week-long vacation with their friends, but their friendship is pushed to the limit when a sudden change of events jeopardizes their summer in paradise. Director Andrew Ahn and actor Torian Miller joined Good Day to talk about the new movie. For more information click here.

Time reveals it's 100 most influential people for 2022

Time has unveiled the 100 artists, innovators, titans, leaders, and pioneers who are the most influential for 2022. Entertainment host Christina 'Ms. Basketball' Granville highlights a few of the honorees from the list.

Christina Granville "Ms. Basketball " joins us with more on the newly released Time-100 Most Influential People: For more information click here.

Pet of the Day from FurKids

PJ is 11 years old and loves to chill outside with his tennis ball or go on a walk.

Pet of the day from FurKids:  For more information on how you can adopt click here.