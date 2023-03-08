Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 8, 2023

Georgia man searches for love in FOX’s "Farmer Wants a Wife.": 31-year-old Hunter Grayson was born and raised in Watkinsville. In "Farmer Wants a Wife," Grayson and three other farmers each welcome a group of single women to their rural properties, introducing them to life on the ranch and hoping to find lasting love with one of them. Premieres Wednesday on FOX 5 at 9:00 p.m., right after an all-new episode of "The Masked Singer."

New Mural at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Atlanta artist Matthew Evans pays homage to Atlanta’s notable skyline this year represented through his signature chrome reflective smiley face. As an artist born and raised in Atlanta, Matthew Evans constantly seeks new ways to push the boundaries of traditional mediums and techniques. In his mural, he has explored the intersection of art and technology by using site-specific 360 photographs and a 3D model of a chrome object. The resulting mural offers a one-of-a-kind art experience that invites the viewer to fully engage with the present moment, sharing a glimpse into the vibrant energy that connects Atlanta as a whole.

Country singer-songwriter Tony Evans Jr. talks new music and upcoming show: Tony Evans Jr. is set to release his debut EP, Starless, on March 10. With his lyrically driven songs, his captivating vocals remind listeners of the classic country crooning while also adding a relevant and fresh perspective. On March 13, Tony will be performing in Atlanta at Eddie's Attic. For more information on Tony click here and follow him on Instagram @TonyEvansJr

Superica opens new locations around greater Atlanta: Andy Palermo, vice president of Superica details the opening of it's new Dunwoody and West Midtown locations. The West Midtown location is a bit more intimate than its sisters – a neighborhood jewel box with a wrap-around patio with a dedicated area for ping pong + games. To make your reservation click here

Niecey Shaw gives the latest in entertainment news: Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon are working on a sketch that pokes fun and Cannon and his multiple children. Niecey Shaw has the details. Keep up with her on Majic 102.9 weekdays from 10 til 3.