Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: March 5, 2020

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta:The Ferrari Challenge part of Ferrari Racing Days -- returns to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Friday through Sunday. The single-make racing series was created in 1993 and is divided into three international events Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. The North American series takes place over six courses, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is number two on this year’s schedule (following Daytona and coming before an Indianapolis stop in April). Ferrari owners will compete in the race driving the 488 Challenge, which is a racing model derived from the 488 GTB road car. They compete in four main categories: Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli Am, Coppa Shell, and Coppa Shell Am. Along with the Ferrari Challenge, Ferrari Racing Days also includes XX and F1 Clienti programmes featuring rare, limited-edition cars designed exclusively for use on the track. Weekend and one-day tickets are on sale for this weekend’s event. Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is located at 5300 Winder Highway in Braselton. Tickets will be available for pick up at will call starting Friday at 8:00 a.m.

Girl Scout Cookie Cake: Girl Scout Cookies are cookies sold by Girl Scouts to raise funds to support Girl Scout councils and individual troops. The cookies are widely popular and often anticipated. Mamie Doyle of "Miss Mamie's" visited Good Day Atlanta to preview a Girl Scout inspired cake recipe.

Devils Food

2 Cups Hot Water

1.5 Cups Mayo

2/3 cups Cocoa Powder

4 Cups Flour

2 Cups Sugar

1.5 tsp. Salt

1.25 Tablespoons Baking Soda

1 cup Chocolate Chips

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and line two 8” round pans. Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a mixer with paddle attachment and mix on low/medium speed for 2 minutes. Be sure to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl a few times to make sure all ingredients are combined! Fill cake pans 2/3 of the way with cake batter and bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Turn oven down to 325 degrees and bake for an additional 60-85 minutes. Test with a knife or toothpick to make sure it’s baked thoroughly before removing it from the oven! Let cake completely cool before removing it from the pan.

Chocolate Ganache

1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream

1.25 Cups Chocolate Chips

Instructions:

Place heavy whipping cream in pot over medium heat and stir with whisk frequently. Once cream comes to a simmer immediately remove it from the heat and stir in chocolate chips until fully melted and combined.

Mint Buttercream

3 Sticks Unsalted Butter

½ cup Milk

8 cups Powdered Sugar

1 Tbs. Mint Extract

Green Food Coloring

Garnishes

1 box of Girl Scouts Thin Mint Cookies

1 package of Andes mints

Instructions:

In bowl of mixer with paddle attachment cream butter. Gradually add powdered sugar and milk until combined. Stir in mint extract and a few drops of green food coloring

Assembly:

Once cake is completely cooled remove it from the pans and cut the top off so it’s level. Cut each cake into 2 equal layers. Fill between the layers with mint buttercream and place in fridge until cold. Frost outside of cake with a very thin layer of mint buttercream leaving parts of the cake showing through. Line the bottom of the cake with thin mint cookies (halved.) Return to fridge until cold. With warm (not too hot and not too cold!) ganache in a pastry bag create drip around the outside edges of the cake and completely covering the top. With mint buttercream in a pastry bag fitted with a star tip pipe rosettes of buttercream around the outside edge of the top of the cake and place a thin mint cookie in each rosette Roughly chop 8 Andes mints and sprinkle on the top of the cake.

5 Must try Soul Food Resturants: Food Blogger Erica Key list 3 soul food restaurants in metro Atlanta that you must try. For more information on Erica's blog "Eating with Erica" click here.

Look below for the list of restaurants.

Roc South Cuisine

3009 Buford Highway, N.E., Brookhaven, GA 30329

Roc South Cuisine has recently garnered a reputation as a must-visit restaurant. Their menu is new American Southern fare. The interior is sexy, and the cocktails are mixed by the best. They have several menu staples such as the seafood dip, the shrimp and smoked gouda grits topped with a crawfish sauce, and Norweigan salmon cakes. Being one of the 'new kids on the culinary block,' they are definitely making a name for themselves.

Twisted Sister Cookhouse and Pours

1133 Huff Road, N.W., Suite #D, Atlanta, GA 30318

Whether you visit Twisted Sister Cookhouse and Pours for brunch or dinner, you are sure to leave delighted and full. This eatery highlights southern classic dishes by having Chef Deborah VanTrece put her unique spin on the menu. And during brunch, they don't offer the traditional unlimited mimosas that are served in champagne flutes. Their menu is approachable and appetizing, and you are sure to find a dish or two that will get your tastebuds dancing. A few brunch items to choose from are the Dirty South fried chicken omelette, Jack Daniels honey pecan wings, and the black-eyed pea salsa. If you can't make brunch, no worries. Come visit for dinner. I highly recommend: Fried Catfish & Southern Marinated Fried Chicken and 3 Cheese Mac Cheese.

One Flewed South

Located in Course E in the airport Chef Todd Richardson is constantly making magic happen in the kitchen. Diners can enjoy spirited global fare featuring premium ingredients from regional farmers and purveyors. One Flew South™ serves proper cocktails and features an exceptional sushi menu and take-away items. The restaurant presents an enticing culinary journey.