Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 4, 2024

Atlanta - Here are the featured segments and guests for March 4, 2024:

The new season of So You Think You Can Dance is filming in Atlanta and Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken got a chance to talk to some of the stars of the show.

This season of So You Think You Can Dance is filming at Pullman Yards and Paul Milliken got a chance to get a look at the production and talk to the stars.

"So You Think You Can Dance" is back and this time, it’s in Atlanta: The Emmy Award-winning FOX competition series returns tonight for its 18th season — and for the first time, the show is being filmed here in Atlanta. That means host Cat Deeley and judges JoJo Siwa, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Allison Holker have been spending plenty of time in the city, exploring our attractions — and restaurants, of course! — during their free time. It also means we got a chance to visit the set and chat with the stars, while also getting a sneak peek at this year’s talented contestants! 

Dr. Winawer explains new COVID recommendations: Dr. Winawer with Emory University explains the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new COVID recommendations. 

DeWanda Wise talks new film Imaginary: A woman returns to her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy that she abandoned him. Imaginary is an original movie that taps into the innocence of imaginary friends – and begs the question: Are they really figments of childhood imagination or is something more terrifying lying just beneath? Check out the trailer HERE!

MasterChef Junior returns  local contestant Lydia Lendon: MasterChef Junior returns for a highly-anticipated eighth season, giving talented kids the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of mouth-watering challenges. The Top 16 junior chefs, between the ages of 8 and 13, receive a coveted white apron and must prove that they deserve to stay in the game by completing their first mystery challenge of the season.  Watch it tonight on Fox tonight at 8. 

Mani Millss talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Cam Newton speaks out about what happened during the scuffle at a 7 on 7 match. Keep up with Mani on social media @ManiMillss

Pets of the Day: Meet today's Pets of the Day. 