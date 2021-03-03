Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 3, 2021

Georgia Aquarium hosts virtual 5K fundraising race:

If one activity defines Georgia Aquarium, it would have to be swimming, right?

But for those of us land-based creatures, helping the facility’s mission of research and conservation doesn’t require a swimsuit; all you need is a little time and some running shoes.

The Georgia Aquarium 5K: Sharks! is back for the fourth year and will be held in a "virtual race" format this time around.

The 5K serves as a fundraiser for the popular Downtown Atlanta facility, with money raised going toward research and conservation programs directly benefiting various aquatic animals.

So, how does a virtual race work? It’s actually pretty simple. Runners (or joggers and walkers) can register online and then have from March 13 to April 18 to log a 5K and submit the results on Georgia Aquarium’s website. That means participants can run or walk anywhere, from local parks to treadmills. Once results are submitted, participants will get a collectible 5K shark-themed medal and T-shirt and will be entered into a drawing for a prize bundle including two tickets to both the aquarium’s new shark and ray interaction experience and the shark cage dive.

Right now, registration in the 5K costs $30 per person; the price will increase to $35 starting March 13. For more information on the race, click here.

Of course, the Good Day Atlanta team never turns down the chance to visit with the incredible marine life inside Georgia Aquarium, so we spent the morning inside getting a closer look at how events like the 5K race benefit the animals. Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning visit!

Actor Javon Johnson joins us live to talk about Tyler Perry's "The Oval" and how he is giving back through teaching:

Johnson is back as Richard Hallsen in Tyler Perry's "The Oval" airing on BET. He also recently opened his conservatory center called Bear Fruit Conservatory in January of this year. Bear Fruit is a nonprofit school that provides high-quality education and career development programs across multiple performing art disciplines. For more information on The Oval click here. Check out more on Bear Fruit here.

Actors and comedians Rodney Perry and Navv Greene talk about their supporting roles in "Coming 2 America": For more information on Perry and Greene follow them on social media @RodneyPerryLive and @navvgreene

Radio host Erin Rae from Hot 107.9 joins Good Day with the latest on a doctor who made a video court appearance from an operating room. For more information on Erin Rae follow her on Instagram @iamerinrae.