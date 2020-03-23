Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 23, 2020

Studio turns to technology to keep dancing

Impact Dance of Atlanta is offering a full schedule of virtual dance classes, available online and for free to anyone.

ATLANTA - Virtual Dance Classes: Studio turns to technology to keep dancing: You already know schools have switched to “digital learning” these days, turning to the computer and streaming technology to continue classes.  Well, that goes for dance schools, too – and a Kennesaw studio is making its classes available to everyone.

Myths about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory University School of Medicine joins us to tackle some of the myths about the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Neil Winawer is a Professor of Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine and he joins Alyse Eady via Skype to discuss questions regarding the COVID-19 virus.  For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his Q&A for viewers visit his  Instagram page here https://www.instagram.com/neilwinawer/ .

Tips to maintain your space and sanity

Certified dating and relationship coach Shay Levister shares tips to maintain your space and sanity.

Relationship and dating coach Shay Levister talks to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley regarding how not to let your spouse or loved ones drive you crazy during self-quarantine.  For more information on Shay Levister follow her on social media.

FB, Instagram, LinkedIn - @ShayYourLoveDiva

YouTube.com/Lovein30days 

DJ throws virtual quarantine party

Star 94.1's Jenn Hobby talks about a virtual quarantine party.

Jenn Hobby from Star 94.1's Jenn & Friends talks to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley via Skype about the biggest celebrity dance party of the weekend hosted by DJ D-Nice on Instagram. To follow DJ D-Nice follow him on Instagram @dnice . 