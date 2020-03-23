Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 23, 2020

Virtual Dance Classes: Studio turns to technology to keep dancing: You already know schools have switched to “digital learning” these days, turning to the computer and streaming technology to continue classes. Well, that goes for dance schools, too – and a Kennesaw studio is making its classes available to everyone.

Dr. Neil Winawer is a Professor of Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine and he joins Alyse Eady via Skype to discuss questions regarding the COVID-19 virus. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his Q&A for viewers visit his Instagram page here https://www.instagram.com/neilwinawer/ .

Relationship and dating coach Shay Levister talks to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley regarding how not to let your spouse or loved ones drive you crazy during self-quarantine. For more information on Shay Levister follow her on social media.

FB, Instagram, LinkedIn - @ShayYourLoveDiva

YouTube.com/Lovein30days

Jenn Hobby from Star 94.1's Jenn & Friends talks to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley via Skype about the biggest celebrity dance party of the weekend hosted by DJ D-Nice on Instagram. To follow DJ D-Nice follow him on Instagram @dnice .