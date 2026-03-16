Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 16, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on March 16, 2026:

Barry's Midtown opens: A sensation since it first launched in Los Angeles back in 1998, Barry's is known globally for its workout routine blending cardio and strength interval training. Barry’s opened its first Atlanta location in Buckhead a few years ago, and now the new Midtown studio expands the operation, giving Atlantans another place in which to crush their 2026 fitness goals! The Midtown studio is located in the 1105 West Peachtree development — and, yes, it features one of the brand’s famous Red Rooms.

Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, and new cholesterol guidelines released last Friday by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association may change how doctors think about prevention. Dr. Winawer gives the latest.

Mz. Shyneka has the latest on Oscar wins and fashion: If you missed any of Hollywood's biggest night, Mz. Shyneka joined in the studio for a live recap! She broke down the top wins on the stage and on the red carpet. Keep up with Mz. Shyneka weekday mornings, on Streetz 94.5

Pet of the day: Rescue Pals brings in Oakley for adoption. For more information on how you can adopt him or another pet, click here.

