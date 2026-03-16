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Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 16, 2026

By FOX 5 Atlanta
Published  March 16, 2026 1:14pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on March 16, 2026:

Barry's opens in Midtown Atlanta

Barry's opens in Midtown Atlanta

One of the biggest names in fitness -- Barry's -- has arrived in Midtown Atlanta. Barry's is known for its workouts blending cardio and strength training. 

Barry's Midtown opens: A sensation since it first launched in Los Angeles back in 1998, Barry's is known globally for its workout routine blending cardio and strength interval training. Barry’s opened its first Atlanta location in Buckhead a few years ago, and now the new Midtown studio expands the operation, giving Atlantans another place in which to crush their 2026 fitness goals! The Midtown studio is located in the 1105 West Peachtree development — and, yes, it features one of the brand’s famous Red Rooms.

Dr. Winawer talks about heart disease

Dr. Winawer talks about heart disease

Dr. Winawer with Emory University joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about heart disease and new cholesterol guidelines that were just released. 

Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, and new cholesterol guidelines released last Friday by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association may change how doctors think about prevention. Dr. Winawer gives the latest.

Mz. Shyneka recaps the historic Oscars night.

Mz. Shyneka recaps the historic Oscars night.

Shyneka details the top award winners and those who stole the show on the red carpet.

Mz. Shyneka has the latest on Oscar wins and fashion: If you missed any of Hollywood's biggest night, Mz. Shyneka joined in the studio for a live recap!  She broke down the top wins on the stage and on the red carpet.  Keep up with Mz. Shyneka weekday mornings, on Streetz 94.5

Pet of the day: Oakley

Pet of the day: Oakley

Rescue Pals brings in a pup named Oakley for adoption. Visit Rescue-Pals.Org for more information. 

Pet of the day: Rescue Pals brings in Oakley for adoption. For more information on how you can adopt him or another pet, click here. 
 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta