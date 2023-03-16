Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 16, 2023

Tossed Out Treasures:

Designer dresses? Yes. Televisions and Blu-ray players? Yes. Toys and games? Yes.

Paying full price? No way.

One of our favorite annual "treasure hunting" events is back this weekend — and while the location is new, the big savings are not.

Tossed Out Treasures returns to Sandy Springs Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19, taking over the former Office Depot space at the Hammond Exchange Shopping Center on Roswell Road (between Petco and Marshalls).

If you’re a longtime Good Day Atlanta, you’ve no doubt seen our mornings at Tossed Out Treasures over the past several years. But in case you’re new around here, the annual fundraising event is organized by The Sandy Springs Society, a women’s group which supports various nonprofit organizations throughout Sandy Springs. The Society sells off gently-used upscale items (all of which are donated) during the event, and all the proceeds go right back into the community.

So, what kinds of items are we talking about? Shoppers will find an eclectic inventory including women’s and men’s clothing, children’s items, electronics, furniture, home decor, and kitchenware.

This year’s Tossed Out Treasures — the 30th, by the way! — runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hammond Exchange Shopping Center is located at 5934 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. For more information on the event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a sneak peek at this year’s big sale!

Virginia Chamlee, author of "Big Thrift Energy":

From a Goyard trunk worth upwards of $10,000 (scored for $90) to a floor-length vintage Christian Dior cape (a $10 Goodwill find), Virginia Chamlee knows how to find deals. Picked as a "Best New Book" by People Magazine, "Big Thrift Energy" will teach you everything you need to know about shopping for affordable vintage home decor and styling it in a modern home. Antiquing can be intimidating: how do you know if a piece is worth salvaging? How do you navigate the piles of merchandise at a thrift store or estate sale? Part resource, part inspiration, "Big Thrift Energy" is a comprehensive guide that offers tips for thrifting that you never knew you needed: How to shop for the good stuff, how to upcycle and style vintage treasures in your home, and even advice for flipping your most-coveted items to turn a profit. You can catch Virginia at the Spring Atlanta Home Show this weekend. Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets are $11 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Advance $9. To purchase yours click here.





Stephen A. Smith talks his new memoir "Straight Shooter": America’s most popular sports media figure tells it like it is in this surprisingly personal book, not only dishing out his signature, uninhibited opinions but also revealing the challenges he overcame in childhood as well as at ESPN, and who he really is when the cameras are off. Purchase his book here.

Shandra Turner features a women's history month inspired charcuterie board: In honor of International Women's Month, Turner shared some easy tips on pampering yourself and showing yourself grace! Check out her tips below, and get more information on Shandra here.

Unplug - Take a day to unplug from the pressures of social media and the day-to-day stressors!

Make your favorite meal - today we are going to create a simple single serving graze board!

Sip some bubbly!

Light a candle!

Give yourself grace!



