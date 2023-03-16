Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 16, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tossed Out Treasures celebrates 30 years of amazing discoveries

Upscale shopping event Tossed Out Treasures is back -- and this year, organizers are celebrating 30 years of giving back to the community.

ATLANTA - Tossed Out Treasures: 

Designer dresses? Yes. Televisions and Blu-ray players? Yes. Toys and games? Yes.

Paying full price? No way.

One of our favorite annual "treasure hunting" events is back this weekend — and while the location is new, the big savings are not.

Tossed Out Treasures returns to Sandy Springs Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19, taking over the former Office Depot space at the Hammond Exchange Shopping Center on Roswell Road (between Petco and Marshalls). 

If you’re a longtime Good Day Atlanta, you’ve no doubt seen our mornings at Tossed Out Treasures over the past several years. But in case you’re new around here, the annual fundraising event is organized by The Sandy Springs Society, a women’s group which supports various nonprofit organizations throughout Sandy Springs. The Society sells off gently-used upscale items (all of which are donated) during the event, and all the proceeds go right back into the community.

So, what kinds of items are we talking about? Shoppers will find an eclectic inventory including women’s and men’s clothing, children’s items, electronics, furniture, home decor, and kitchenware. 

This year’s Tossed Out Treasures — the 30th, by the way! — runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hammond Exchange Shopping Center is located at 5934 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. For more information on the event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a sneak peek at this year’s big sale!

Author Virginia Chamlee on how to find valuable items at thrift stores

Virginia Chamlee can find a diamond in the rough when she digs in at thrift stores across the county. In her new book 'Big Thrift Energy,' she shares her tips to find the best items, and she joins Natalie McCann to talk about the joy of thrifting.

Virginia Chamlee, author of "Big Thrift Energy": 

From a Goyard trunk worth upwards of $10,000 (scored for $90) to a floor-length vintage Christian Dior cape (a $10 Goodwill find), Virginia Chamlee knows how to find deals. Picked as a "Best New Book" by People Magazine, "Big Thrift Energy" will teach you everything you need to know about shopping for affordable vintage home decor and styling it in a modern home. Antiquing can be intimidating: how do you know if a piece is worth salvaging? How do you navigate the piles of merchandise at a thrift store or estate sale? Part resource, part inspiration, "Big Thrift Energy" is a comprehensive guide that offers tips for thrifting that you never knew you needed: How to shop for the good stuff, how to upcycle and style vintage treasures in your home, and even advice for flipping your most-coveted items to turn a profit. You can catch Virginia at the Spring Atlanta Home Show this weekend. Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets are $11 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Advance $9. To purchase yours click here.

Stephen A. Smith goes beyond sports in new book and podcast

Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest sports media personalities in the world, and now we are getting to learn more about him in his new book 'Straight Shooter.' Smith joined Natalie McCann to talk about his memoir about second chances and first takes and more.



Stephen A. Smith talks his new memoir "Straight Shooter": America’s most popular sports media figure tells it like it is in this surprisingly personal book, not only dishing out his signature, uninhibited opinions but also revealing the challenges he overcame in childhood as well as at ESPN, and who he really is when the cameras are off. Purchase his book here.

Celebrating Women's History Month with 'The Bougie Grazer'

March is Women's History Month, which is a great reason for women to honor themselves with a little pampering and grace. Shandra Turner, aka The Bougie Grazer, shares with Joanne Feldman some ways to celebrate.

Shandra Turner features a women's history month inspired charcuterie board: In honor of International Women's Month, Turner shared some easy tips on pampering yourself and showing yourself grace! Check out her tips below, and get more information on Shandra here. 

  • Unplug - Take a day to unplug from the pressures of social media and the day-to-day stressors!
  • Make your favorite meal - today we are going to create a simple single serving graze board!
  • Sip some bubbly!
  • Light a candle!
  • Give yourself grace!

Powerhouse groups Xscape and SWV come together in 'Queens of R&B' show

Seven powerful voices return to the stage for an epic concert, but before the music starts, the members of SWV and Xscape are chronicling their highs and lows on a new Bravo reality show. Kandi Burruss, Tameka 'Tiny' Harris and Tamika Scott sit down with Sharon Lawson to talk about their decades in the music industry, how it feels getting back in the studio, their competition with SWV, and more.


 