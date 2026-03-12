Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 12, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for March 12, 2026:

Treasure hunters prepare for the annual Sandy Springs shopping event: Tomorrow may be Friday the 13th, but we can promise a very lucky start to the weekend for bargain hunters in Sandy Springs!

Coach Krystal Wells is the first women's head coach for boys basketball at North Atlanta High School: Krystal Wells has quickly elevated the program into one of the most competitive teams in Georgia’s 6-A classification. After serving as interim head coach during the 2024–2025 season, she was officially named head coach for this season and led the program to 19 wins, a region runner-up finish, a state playoff appearance, and a Top-25 state ranking.

Steve Butler, owner of Steve's BBQ and Soul Food, along with Walter Johnson, known as "Mr. Tendernism,": Walter will be at Steve's BBQ & Soulfood this Saturday at noon. Also, recently he secured ownership of the "Tendernism" trademark following a dispute.



The Masked Singer Unmasked contestant: Last night, Care Bears paid a visit to The Masked Singer for Care Bears Night. Soccer star and Fox Sports analyst for the FIFA World Cup Alexi Lalas was revealed last night as High Voltage.

Skye Estroff gives 5 restaurants to watch March Madness: It's a busy week in food with Pi/Pie Day, St. Patrick's Day, Oscar Sunday and March Madness around the corner, but for today's segment the focus on 5 Atlanta restaurants to watch March Madness.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Diane for adoption.