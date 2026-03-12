Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Cobb County, Gilmer County, Paulding County, Clarke County, Whitfield County, Lumpkin County, North Fulton County, Douglas County, Gwinnett County, Fannin County, Catoosa County, Coweta County, Greene County, Pickens County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Banks County, Polk County, Walker County, Jackson County, Upson County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Lamar County, Newton County, Butts County, Pike County, Hall County, White County, Murray County, Cherokee County, Madison County, Jasper County, Floyd County, Clayton County, Henry County, Putnam County, Forsyth County, Troup County, Dade County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Spalding County, Heard County, Union County, Gordon County, Meriwether County, Chattooga County, Bartow County, Carroll County, Dawson County, Towns County, Barrow County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Morgan County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 12, 2026

Published  March 12, 2026 12:09pm EDT
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for March 12, 2026:

Treasure hunters prepare for the annual Sandy Springs shopping event: Tomorrow may be Friday the 13th, but we can promise a very lucky start to the weekend for bargain hunters in Sandy Springs!

North Atlanta High School boys basketball coach, Krystal Wells

She talked about her incredible season, leadership and breaking barriers.

Coach Krystal Wells is the first women's head coach for boys basketball at North Atlanta High School: Krystal Wells has quickly elevated the program into one of the most competitive teams in Georgia’s 6-A classification. After serving as interim head coach during the 2024–2025 season, she was officially named head coach for this season and led the program to 19 wins, a region runner-up finish, a state playoff appearance, and a Top-25 state ranking.

"Mr. Tendernism" will visit Steve's BBQ & Soul Food

Walter "Mr. Tendernism Johnson visits with the owner of Steve's BBQ & Soul Food to discuss their upcoming event, and his latest success. 

Steve Butler, owner of Steve's BBQ and Soul Food, along with Walter Johnson, known as "Mr. Tendernism,":  Walter will be at Steve's BBQ & Soulfood this Saturday at noon. Also, recently he secured ownership of the "Tendernism" trademark following a dispute.  
 

Alexi Lalas was "High Voltage" on The Masked Singer

He spoke about his time on the show and the upcoming World Cup.

The Masked Singer Unmasked contestant: Last night, Care Bears paid a visit to The Masked Singer for Care Bears Night. Soccer star and Fox Sports analyst for the FIFA World Cup Alexi Lalas was revealed last night as High Voltage. 

The best restaurants around Atlanta to watch March Madness

Skye lists 5 restaurants to watch March Madness in Atlanta

Skye Estroff gives 5 restaurants to watch March Madness: It's a busy week in food with Pi/Pie Day, St. Patrick's Day, Oscar Sunday and March Madness around the corner, but for today's segment the focus on 5 Atlanta restaurants to watch March Madness. 

See restaurants listed below:

Pet of the day: Diane

Paws Atlanta brings in Diane for adoption. To learn more about taking her home visit Pawsatlanta.org

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Diane for adoption. 

