Treasure hunters prepare for annual Sandy Springs shopping event

The Brief Friday marks the return of Tossed Out Treasures, the annual "upscale resale" event hosted by the Sandy Springs Society. The Society collects high-quality donations of designer clothing, jewelry, electronics, books, furniture, and more – and sales benefit local organizations. This year’s sale is happening at Parkside Shopping Center on Roswell Road (just north of I-285), in the space previously occupied by Tuesday Morning.



Tomorrow may be Friday the 13th, but we can promise a very lucky start to the weekend for bargain hunters in Sandy Springs!

Friday marks the return of Tossed Out Treasures, the annual "upscale resale" event hosted by the Sandy Springs Society! This year’s sale — which continues through Sunday — is happening at Parkside Shopping Center on Roswell Road (just north of I-285), in the space previously occupied by Tuesday Morning. And as anyone who’s ever seen the sale featured on Good Day Atlanta knows (and we’ve featured it many times in the past!), the Society takes the "treasure" part seriously, collecting high-quality donations of designer clothing, jewelry, electronics, books, furniture, and more. Society members say they price to sell, and anything that remains unsold at the end of the weekend is donated to various charities.

The Sandy Springs Society was founded back in 1988 by a group of local women who wanted to focus on the needs of their community. In the years since, the group has raised and donated more than $5.4 million to Sandy Springs nonprofits, with funds coming from events like Tossed Out Treasures and the annual Elegant Elf holiday marketplace. Every single dollar raised during Tossed Out Treasures goes right back to community organizations supported by the Society.

So…who’s ready to shop? The address for this year’s sale is 5920 Roswell Road, Suite C-204, in Sandy Springs — and hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on this year’s event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive first look at the treasures up for grabs!