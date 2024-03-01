Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 1, 2024

Here are the guests and segments featured on Good Day Atlanta on March 1.

Cool Fool School program from The Laughter League at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre: Cutting up in class is generally not encouraged — but at a unique "school" happening in Atlanta right now, making the grade means embracing your inner clown.

We’re talking about Cool Fool School, a program created by healthcare clowning nonprofit Laughter League and being held at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. The program launched on Monday and will continue through Friday, March 8, with a team of clowning professionals teaching performers the "tricks of the trade" in order to bring joy to their audiences. Specifically, the school focuses on skills necessary to bring clowning into healthcare settings, including pediatric hospitals and memory care centers.

Burgers With Buck tries the "Mac Burger" from Mac McGee Irish Pub at Battery Atlanta: Mac McGee is a privately owned and operated Irish pub company with locations in Historic Roswell and the Atlanta Battery development. The "Red" pubs are known for their lively red brick exteriors and cozy classic interiors that combine aspects of an original Irish public house with today’s comforts. Mac McGee features a from-scratch kitchen and supports local vendors whenever possible. You won’t find any frozen food here! Along with chef-crafted food comes craft beer, craft cocktails, and of course, an extensive whiskey selection.

Billy Kramer, founder of NFA Burger, talks National Sauce Day and more: NFA's Billy Kramer is launching a brand-new national food holiday, National Sauce Day, this year on Saturday, March 2.

Check out world's first Immersive Lazy River just four hours away from Atlanta: Kaleidoscope Kavern is part of $40 million water park expansion and renovation at Tennessee’s largest water park resort, Wilderness at the Smokies, located in Sevierville. Other new attractions in the water park include the Ridge Runner, a three-story water coaster with a 22-foot drop (which also opened a few weeks ago), and Lookout Lagoon, a rooftop pool with a glass edge that overlooks the great Smokies. It will be opening March 2, just in time for spring break!

The 2024 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour: The East Coast tour is making a stop in Atlanta this weekend for one day only. The Barbie Truck is bringing exclusive merchandise as part of the continuing celebration of the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse. It's happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Atlantic Station.

Pike Nurseries shares tips on growing fruits and berries: To find a location near you, click here.