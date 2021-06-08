Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 8, 2021

Creating custom candles at unique Little Five Points shop:

Are you a fan of the sweet scent of a Georgia peach? Or perhaps you like the rich aroma of coffee beans? Maybe you prefer smelling lavender and rose fresh from the garden.

Whatever your fragrance of choice, there’s a candle for you thanks to a unique family-owned business in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood.

We spent the morning working with wax at Bear and Honey Candle Co., which recently opened at 421 Moreland Avenue Northeast in Atlanta and is the creation of Valencia Nicholson and her children. Not just a place to buy small-batch and handmade candles, Bear and Honey is designed as a workshop space in which guests can make them, allowing visitors to choose from a variety of scents and containers to create a perfect custom candle. In-store experiences include a 30-minute candle class (starting at $28 per person) and hour-and-a-half private candle parties designed for groups of 10 to 14 people.

Custom candles may also be ordered online; visitors to the Bear and Honey Candle Co. website can choose their preferred wax (options include soy and coconut), wick (including cotton and hemp), and two scents – and owners say the candles will be created in-store and then shipped within four to five business days. Fragrance options include cotton and citrus, jasmine and honeysuckle, tobacco pipe, and coffee beans.

For more information on Bear and Honey Candle Co., click here – and click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting creative at this unique Atlanta hangout!

Real estate expert John Adams joins us with the latest on the rising rent and home prices in Atlanta: For more information on John Adams click here.

Aurora Children's Playhouse returns this summer in Gwinnett with fun for all ages:

The Gwinnett County theater invites local families to special shows by the best performers in the region. Starting Wednesday, June 16 at the newly renovated Lawrenceville Lawn stage, families can experience the thrills of Big Thinkers Science Exploration, Manga African Dance, juggler and stuntman Todd Key, and musical guest Havana Son.

The weekly Wednesday performances begin at 11 a.m. and are perfect for children on summer vacation, local summer camps, and daycare organizations. The shows are ideal for preschool through elementary school ages and run about 45 minutes in length. Click here for more information.

"Crime Scene Kitchen's" Curtis Stone joins us for more on the popular FOX show: For more information click here.

Highliners Ari DeLashmutt and Aleta French talk new Discovery+ docu-series "Pushing the Line":

Would you walk on a thin line, hundreds of feet above the ground? Highlining is the coolest sport that you’ve never heard of … until now. Few people will experience highlining themselves. It requires you to be strong physically with incredible athleticism, balance, stamina to walk a long line. But you also must be strong mentally – even just to attempt getting on the line.

This all-new series takes viewers inside the world of these fearless athletes, who live every day like it could be their last. What answers are they searching for out on that line? "Pushing the Line" is streaming right now on Discovery+.

BET'S new original series "The Encore":

The original series is bringing together nine of the most memorable solo female artists and groups from the 1990s and 2000s to form the ultimate R&B supergroup. Stars include Aubrey O'Day (Danity Kane), Kiely Williams (3LW), Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Irish and LeMisha Grinstead (702), Nivea Nash and Felisha King (Cherish), and Fallon King and Pamela Long (Total).

Fans will see how the group of talented women write new music, learn choreography, record an album, and put on a live performance. They'll do all this in just 30 days, and while living under the same roof! "The Encore" premieres Wednesday, June 9 at 10 p.m. on BET. Watch the trailer here.

Texas mom arrested after pretending to be 13-year-old daughter: Casey Garcia posted a video of herself inside her daughter’s middle school. She says she did it to test campus security. She was arrested on Friday, and now faces charges including criminal trespass and tampering with government records.

Pet of the day from FurKids Animal Shelter: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.