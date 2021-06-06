Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 7, 2021

Heating up summer at Buford’s new Andretti Indoor Karting:

The heat is on — both outdoors and on the newest indoor karting track in metro Atlanta. And if your family is ready to burn some rubber this summer, there’s no better place than a facility named after one of racing’s most powerful dynasties.

The Good Day Atlanta team spent the morning at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Buford, which just celebrated its grand opening in May. This is the company’s sixth location nationwide and second here in Georgia, joining Marietta on the list of locations offering indoor electric karting and games including virtual reality experiences, bowling, and more than 100 arcade favorites.

This latest addition to the Andretti empire is located at mixed-use development The Exchange at Gwinnett, on Buford Drive right off of Interstate 85 and next door to Top Golf. Along with the fun and games, staffers at the Buford location say they’ve got more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, available for birthday parties, corporate events, and other gatherings.

Now, let’s talk about the racing for a minute. Karting at Buford means driving in the BIZ KART Ecovolt GT, an electric vehicle that staffers say provides instant speed; BIZ electric junior karts are also available for "junior" racers and Mini Mario karts are lined up and ready to go for future champs aged 4 to 7 years old. Pricing and racing restrictions may be viewed by clicking here.

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is located at 2925 Buford Drive, Suite 300, in Buford; current hours are 10 a.m. to midnight on Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Of course, we were ready to go for some new speed records on the track (SPOILER ALERT: It didn't happen!)



Dr. Taz Bhatia on whether "Americans drink too much":

It seems some Americans are worried that people have been drinking too much since the pandemic. Dr. Taz Bhatia discusses how to cope with triggers, reasons people turn to alcohol, the metabolic process and stressors in the body, and the psychological and physical effects of alcohol — both long term and short term.

Will Seippel previews the upcoming WorthPoint Treasure Hunt:

With the WorthPoint app or website, subscribers can search for collectibles, antiques, or almost anything and quickly get results of actual prices paid through recent online auctions. Will Seippel showed some examples of what viewers may find that could potentially worth some cash. He also talks about tools to find what they’re worth at antique markets, estate sales, or your own attic or basement. For more information click here.

Atlanta rapper Metro Marrs starts new student:

Metro Marrs was detained at Langston Hughes High School for throwing money at his classmates. Since then, he's decided to start the "10K rainy day fund." He and his team say they are looking to do the first giveaway on June 15 at his mixtape listening party. He says he wants to motivate others to finish school and do well.

Dash Radio's Kierra M talks Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fight:

Mayweather and Paul headline a pay-per-view card with an eight-round exhibition fight. Kierra talks about how the fight turned out, what fans were saying, and how much they earned. You can keep up with Kierra on Southside Dash radio and follow her on Instagram @Officialkierram.

Hawks at Home:

Atlanta Hawks won Game one against the Philadelphia 76ers with a score of 128 to 124. Game two is tomorrow night in Philadelphia, but then the series will shift to Atlanta for game three Friday night at State Farm Arena. Chief Marketing Officer for the Hawks Melissa Proctor joins us with more on how fans can support the Hawks at home. For more information click here.