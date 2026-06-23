Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 23, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

How big is the MUST Ministries Summer Lunch Program: Let’s start here: last summer, more than 500,000 meals were served to area youth. Yes, that half a million meals, and program leaders say the need grows every year. That means volunteers and donations are needed for this year’s MUST Ministries Summer Lunch Program, which is underway now and runs through the end of July. FOX 5 Atlanta is a proud sponsor of the program, which helps bridge the summer hunger gap by serving breakfast and lunch to children in 8 Metro Atlanta counties (Bartow, Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas, Fulton, Paulding, Pickens, and Gwinnett). Program leaders say these kids depend on school lunches to eat during the year, which is why providing meals during the summer months is so critical. To find out more, click here.

Susan Trombetti founder of Exclusive Matchmaking gives tips on how to date without getting burned: Susan gives you 5 things you should try and figure out if you're dating this summer. For more information, click here.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville: Music mogul Clive Davis has died at the age of 94. Christina walks through the tributes and what he meant to the music industry. Plus, she mentions her upcoming girls' basketball camp, free to those who attend. For more information and to sign up, click here.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane brings in Flora for adoption. For more information, click here.