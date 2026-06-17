Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 17, 2026

It’s Dinosaur Summer at Fernbank Museum, and a special exhibit called "T. rex: The Ultimate Predator" just opened last weekend and is set to run through September. The Tyrannosaurus Rex has often been called "the king of the dinosaurs," and the interactive exhibit shows why, using massive models, interactive elements, and multi-sensory displays to engage and educate visitors about these fascinating carnivores. You want to see how big a T. Rex could be? Done. You want to hear what its roar might have sounded like? You got it. You want to watch how they might have moved across the landscape? No problem.



Emory Political Professor on runoff results: Bernard Fraga gives updates and insights on political participation, campaign strategy, and how enthusiasm and outreach shape election outcomes. He also mentions Gov. Kemp's endorsement.



Atlanta Dream adds 6th game to State Farm Arena: The Atlanta Dream announced today that its August 3 match up against the Las Vegas Aces will be relocated to State Farm Arena, marking the franchise's sixth game at the downtown venue this season, the most State Farm Arena games in team history. The game will also serve as the Dream's Barbie Game Day, celebrating the iconic brand's legacy of inspiring women and girls to imagine their limitless potential. The first 11,000 fans will receive a rally towel as part of Lendistry small business night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: If you've been told you look like actors Steve Buscemi, Dermot Mulroney, and Doug Jones, this is your time to shine in a new production filming in Atlanta. And Netflix is casting upscale bartenders and waitresses for Free Bert.



Amazon’s editorial team is unveiling its highly anticipated "Best Books of the Year So Far" list, spotlighting the standout titles everyone will be talking about.

Celebrating Father's Day with South City Kitchen: South City Kitchen, the 30+ year-old Atlanta staple shows a smoky grilled pork chop recipe for Father's Day.

Lore'l from The Morning Hustle has the latest in entertainment headlines: Zendaya and Tom Holland could be married, Deion Sanders says he's cancer-free and watch out for fake online stores. Listen to The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6 a.m.- 10 a.m.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in Ellie for adoption.

