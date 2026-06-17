Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 17, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published June 17, 2026 12:46 PM EDT
Published June 17, 2026 12:46 PM EDT
Fernbank Museum: Giant T. rex attraction opens in Atlanta
Fernbank Museum: Giant T. rex attraction opens in Atlanta

Fernbank Museum: Giant T. rex attraction opens in Atlanta

Fierce competitors are headed to Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, but a different kind of predator is already locking down territory inside the city.  

ATLANTA - It’s Dinosaur Summer at Fernbank Museum, and a special exhibit called "T. rex: The Ultimate Predator" just opened last weekend and is set to run through September. The Tyrannosaurus Rex has often been called "the king of the dinosaurs," and the interactive exhibit shows why, using massive models, interactive elements, and multi-sensory displays to engage and educate visitors about these fascinating carnivores. You want to see how big a T. Rex could be? Done. You want to hear what its roar might have sounded like? You got it. You want to watch how they might have moved across the landscape? No problem.  
 

Emory professor talks about primary election runoff results
Emory professor talks about primary election runoff results

Emory professor talks about primary election runoff results

Emory professor Bernard Fraga talks about the primary election runoff results and Gov. Brian Kemp's late endorsements. 

Emory Political Professor on runoff results: Bernard Fraga gives updates and insights on political participation, campaign strategy, and how enthusiasm and outreach shape election outcomes. He also mentions Gov. Kemp's endorsement.
 

Atlanta Dream adds 6th game to State Farm Arena
Atlanta Dream adds 6th game to State Farm Arena

Atlanta Dream adds 6th game to State Farm Arena

Their August 3 match up against the Las Vegas Aces will be relocated to State Farm Arena, and will be a Barbie-themed night

Atlanta Dream adds 6th game to State Farm Arena: The Atlanta Dream announced today that its August 3 match up against the Las Vegas Aces will be relocated to State Farm Arena, marking the franchise's sixth game at the downtown venue this season, the most State Farm Arena games in team history.  The game will also serve as the Dream's Barbie Game Day, celebrating the iconic brand's legacy of inspiring women and girls to imagine their limitless potential.  The first 11,000 fans will receive a rally towel as part of Lendistry small business night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here. 

Casting Call: Netflix's 'Free Bert', Talbot Pines
Casting Call: Netflix's 'Free Bert', Talbot Pines

Casting Call: Netflix's 'Free Bert', Talbot Pines

Film and television crews are filling up production schedules across Georgia this summer, bringing a wave of new employment opportunities to local actors and theater technicians.  

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: If you've been told you look like actors Steve Buscemi, Dermot Mulroney, and Doug Jones, this is your time to shine in a new production filming in Atlanta.  And Netflix is casting upscale bartenders and waitresses for Free Bert. 
 

Amazon releases their "Best Books of the Year So Far"
Amazon releases their "Best Books of the Year So Far"

Amazon releases their "Best Books of the Year So Far"

The list, spotlighting the standout titles everyone will be talking about.

Amazon’s editorial team is unveiling its highly anticipated "Best Books of the Year So Far" list, spotlighting the standout titles everyone will be talking about.

Celebrating Father's Day with South City Kitchen
Celebrating Father's Day with South City Kitchen

Celebrating Father's Day with South City Kitchen

To make reservations visit southcitykitchen.com

Celebrating Father's Day with South City Kitchen: South City Kitchen, the 30+ year-old Atlanta staple shows a smoky grilled pork chop recipe for Father's Day.  

Lore'l from The Morning Hustle has entertainment headlines
Lore'l from The Morning Hustle has entertainment headlines

Lore'l from The Morning Hustle has entertainment headlines

Zendaya and Tom Holland could be married, Deion Sanders says he's cancer-free and watch out for fake online stores

Lore'l from The Morning Hustle has the latest in entertainment headlines: Zendaya and Tom Holland could be married, Deion Sanders says he's cancer-free and watch out for fake online stores. Listen to The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6 a.m.- 10 a.m.

Pet of the day: Ellie
Pet of the day: Ellie

Pet of the day: Ellie

For more information on adoption visit atlantahumane.org

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in Ellie for adoption. 
 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta