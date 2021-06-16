Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 16, 2021

A "Mellow" way to help out animals in need:

On the list of things we love here at Good Day Atlanta, both pizza and dogs are right up at the top. So, when we heard that Atlanta-based Mellow Mushroom was cooking up a way to support Best Friends Animal Society, we couldn’t wait to find out more.

Mellow Mushroom and Lagunitas Brewing Company recently launched a summer promotion called Mellow Dog Daze, aimed at raising money for Best Friends Animal Society, a national nonprofit dedicated to placing pets in good homes.

Of course, you’ve seen Best Friends featured on the Good Day Atlanta "Pet of the Day" segment many times in the past, so you already know how many animals are available locally for fostering and adoption. Now, there are several new ways that people can support those animals thanks to the Atlanta-based pizza chain and the California-based brewery.

On Sundays through Aug. 28, customers can order the Best Friends package in-stores (medium cheese pizza, pretzel bites, and a pitcher of Lagunitas beer) or online (with a six-pack instead of the pitcher), and Mellow Mushroom will donate $1 to Best Friends Animal Society for each package sold. An array of specially designed Mellow Dog Daze gear is also available for purchase (click here to check it out), and Mellow Mushroom diners may donate directly to Best Friends Animal Society, which the restaurant and Lagunitas will each match dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

Of course, Mellow Mushroom patios are all dog-friendly, so it wasn’t hard to convince the restaurant to let us hang out for a morning with some local pets from Best Friends! Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning learning more about Mellow Dog Daze.

