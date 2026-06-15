Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 15, 2026

Special guests and segments for June 15, 2026:

Paul previews "Georgia, The Whole Day Through" at the World Congress Center: Spain takes on Cabo Verde inside Atlanta Stadium today, the first of eight World Cup matches hosted in Atlanta. And just steps away from the action, an immersive experience aims to show visitors exactly what it is that makes Georgia so special. "Georgia, the Whole Day Through" is located just inside the doors of the Georgia World Congress Center, and was created by the Georgia Department of Economic Development in partnership with the Georgia World Congress Center Authority. Open on all match days, the experience is essentially an interactive museum dedicated to the state, with examples of the music, art, food, and businesses that have shaped Georgia into a global leader of commerce and culture.



Alex Phillips is a local contestant on the new Food Network show, "100 Cooks": Host Terry Crews and judges Nick DiGiovanni and Alex Guarnaschelli welcome outstanding home cooks to the kitchen arena in new series '100 Cooks'. Watch the trailer, here.

Anthony O'Neal gives tips on how to manage your money more efficiently: A recent study showed that the "sandwich generation" is running out of time and money, with 59% reducing or stopping retirement contributions due to financial obligations for their children and aging parents. Anthony O'Neal breaks down what this means. For more information and to check out his book, click here.

Pet of the Day: Rescue Pals, Inc brings in Cheesestick for adoption. To learn more about adoption, click here.