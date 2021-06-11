Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 11, 2021

Hollywood legends headline Atlanta-filmed "Queen Bees":

Budding romance, mean girls, and extracurricular activities aren’t just for teenagers.

The new romantic comedy "Queen Bees" — premiering in theatres and on-demand today — features Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn as the newest addition to a retirement community where the residents make even the most cutthroat high school look like child’s play! The film is set inside the fictional Pine Grove Senior Community, which is ruled by a trio of "Queen Bees" brought to vivid life by Emmy Award winners Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, and Ann-Margret, and boasts some potential love interests in the form of acting legends James Caan and Christopher Lloyd.

If Pine Grove looks familiar to viewers in metro Atlanta, there’s a good reason; "Queen Bees" was filmed in Georgia, mainly at Gwinnett County senior living community Parc at Duluth. For Burstyn, known to audiences for her iconic turns in films like "Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore" and "The Exorcist," working inside the real-life retirement community was an eye-opening experience.

"You know, it was such a beautiful place. I must say, I didn't really realize there were such beautiful retirement homes," says Burstyn. "People there are having a very good time. And there's a lot of couples formed like there are in our film."

For entertainment legend Ann-Margret, filming at Parc at Duluth also led to some unexpected reunions.

"I met some gentlemen that had seen me in Vietnam; I went to Vietnam in '66 and '68," says the actress and singer. "You know, seeing them here in America, live...I loved it."

And if the film’s message that it’s never too late to start something new is true for the characters in "Queen Bees," it also proved true for the stars — especially when it comes to the competitive games of Bridge they played on-screen.

"We had classes," says Loretta Devine with a laugh. "So, they trained us to make sure that we were on-point because you know people be looking for you to mess up and show that you didn't know what you were doing! So, we had classes for that, thank God because ... when it comes to Bridge, I'm just getting around to spelling it right!"

"I didn’t have a clue," adds Ann-Margret about playing the card game. "Not one!"

"Queen Bees" is in theatres and available on-demand today; click the video player to watch our interviews with the film’s stars.

Atlanta Hawks announcer Ryan Cameron gives thoughts ahead of tonight's playoff game:

It's round 2 and game 3 of the playoffs for the Atlanta Hawks. They'll be back on their home court at State Farm Arena. The series is tied 1-1 right now. The Hawks are looking to take the lead and have been spectacular at home during the post-season. Announcer Ryan Cameron talks about what fans should expect at tonight's game. The tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Corbin Reid talks starring in the new hit comedy "Run the World":

"Run the World" premiered on STARZ MAY 16th and has already created hype for a Season 2. Created by Leigh Davenport, the comedy series centers a group of Black best friends who work, live, and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving but thriving together.

Corbin stars as Sondi Hill, a confident, erudite professional who has dedicated herself to her personal and professional advancement (pursuing her Ph.D. in African-American studies) but unexpectedly begins to take on the role of a mother to her boyfriend’s young daughter, forcing her to reevaluate both her career and personal priorities.

The series has received major critical acclaim so far. You can catch new episodes of "Run the World" Sunday nights at 8:30 on Starz. Watch the trailer here.

Soccer star and FOX Sports analyst Maurice Edu gives a preview of Copa America: It kicks off June 13 and features top-ranked soccer teams Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, to name a few.

Todd Dulaney talks about his brand-new album "Anthems & Glory":

Todd Dulaney returns with all-new music he hopes will lead listeners back to the scriptures for hope, comfort, answers, instructions, and everything to live life according to the Bible.

His 2020 singles, "You’re Doing it all Again' and "Psalms 18" peaked #1 at Gospel radio. At the age of 18, Dulaney was drafted by the New York Mets, but to the surprise of many, left the sports world behind to pursue a career as a Gospel recording artist. Dulaney has delivered some of the biggest worship anthems of the past three years with his remake of the Planet Shakers’ CCM hit, "The Anthem," and "Victory Belongs To Jesus," which Dulaney wrote, establishing a track record of success early on his musical journey. Throughout the past few years, he has been recognized for his dedication and musical prowess among his peers. A Grammy, Stellar, and Dove Award-nominated artist, Dulaney stands out from other emerging artists in the genre, and is revered as one of the influencers of the next generation of Gospel music.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on Summer Succulents: For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Arlen "Griff" Griffin gets hype for the Atlanta Hawks playoff match-up: For more information on "Griff" or Praise 102.5 click here.