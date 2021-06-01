Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 1, 2021

Local brothers compete on "LEGO Masters" Season Two:

If you watched the hit FOX series "LEGO Masters" during its first season last year, you know the competition looked intense. But what’s it like to actually be there in person?

"It’s even more stressful! It’s even more intense!"

Metro Atlanta resident Mark Erickson would know; he and his brother Steven are competitors on the show’s second season, which premieres on FOX 5 Atlanta tonight.

"Not only are you looking at this giant LED clock telling you how much time you have left to build this awesome piece of art, there’s all these cameras watching you," says Mark. "You’re just, like, sweating bullets!"

Adds Steven, "You’re trying to be artistic, innovative, and all this stuff, and honestly, it can be really overwhelming!"

The second season of "LEGO Masters" features a dozen new teams of two battling it out in brick-building challenges; each week, the teams will participate in wild new builds in hopes of surviving until the very end of the competition, when one team will win $100,000, the ultimate LEGO trophy and – of course – bragging rights as LEGO Masters.

Mark and Steven say they were initially approached about competing in the show’s first season but were unable to join due to timing issues; when they were asked about being part of the second season (which filmed here in metro Atlanta), they jumped at the chance.

So…how do the local brothers fare in the upcoming season? We’ll have to watch to find out! The season premiere of "LEGO Masters" airs tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta — and click the video player in this article to check out our interview with the Metro Atlanta brothers in their backyard brick-building studio.

Jordane Christie talks starring in season two of "Why Women Kill":

Created by Marc Cherry and set in 1949, the sophomore season will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go to in order to finally belong.

Christie stars as Vern, a World War II veteran and private detective, opposite Allison Tolman and Lana Parrilla. "Why Women Kill" is set to premiere Thursday, June 3. To watch the trailer click here.

"In The Heights" film is scheduled to come out June 10: "Good Day's" Katie Beasley sat down with some of the film's talented actors for a preview. For more information click here.

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open: Tennis star Naomi Osaka is making headlines for withdrawing in the middle of the French open tournament. She was fined $15,000 for skipping out on a mandatory media session after her first-round win on Sunday. Ally Lynn explains the reason behind the abrupt withdraw, and what this could possibly mean for her later. You can keep up with Ally Lynn on social media @HeyAllyLynn

