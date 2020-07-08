Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 8, 2020

Six Flags Over Georgia welcomes back public…and new villains: Six Flags Over Georgia reopened last month, after closing down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Upon welcoming back guests, staffers instituted a host of new new guidelines, some of which begin before visitors ever set foot in the Austell park.

For more information on current guidelines for visitors to Six Flags Over Georgia, visit https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia or https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/newfor2020

Free Wedding Gowns for our Heroes: Brides Across America​ will be giving back to those who risk their lives to keep us safe by launching its nationwide campaign. The organization partnered with Bel Fiore Bridal for its wedding gown giveaway. The first round of giveaways was Monday, and organizers say the turn out was great. Brides Across America​ will be honoring active military, first responders, healthcare workers, and veterans. ​Brides Across America​, along with bridal retailers nationwide, will donate free bridal gowns to our heroes. Salons will offer a selection of designer wedding gowns as part of the Operation Wedding Gown​ initiative. The next giveaway will be in November. To register for your chance to receive a gown click here.

Ralph Tresvant talks new music with Johnny Gill on Good Day Atlanta: It's the smooth voice that hasn't changed in four decades since he's been performing. Singer-songwriter Ralph Tresvant is the former lead singer of the R&B group new edition. Ralph Tresvant joins us to talk about his latest single with Johnny Gill "All Mine." For more information follow him on Instagram @therealralphtresvant.

"Love and Marriage Huntsville" returns for new season: The movers and shakers of Alabama are returning for the second season of their reality series, "Love and Marriage Hutnsville," on OWN-TV. It follows the lives of three successful couples making their mark in the city. But drama, scandal and broken promises continue to follow the group working to repair damaged relationships. One of the cast members Melody Holt joins us live via Skype with a preview of what to expect this season. For more information on "Love and Marriage Huntsville," click here.

Maria More from 107.5 joins via Skype with three Simple Ways To Kickstart Your Weight Loss Journey. For more information on Maria More click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt a pet from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia click here.