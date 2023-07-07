Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 7, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart takes over Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday — and it’s happening under the lights.

ATLANTA - The Quaker State 400 takes over Atlanta Motor Speedway:  The biggest stars from the NASCAR Cup Series will take to the track starting at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, following the up-and-comers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, who will compete in the Alsco Uniforms 250 at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Torched Hop Brewing Company's special burger

To celebrate Burger Week at Midtown's Torched Hop Brewing Company, Burgers with Buck helped the team make a new delicious meal that's a mixture of a tasty burger and a breaking news story.

Tips for managing your student loans

If you're one of the 43 million student loan borrowers wondering what's next, Longevity Financial's Bradley Rosen is here to help. Rosen sits down with Alyse Eady to answer questions about student loans and give advice for moving forward.

Savory food at Grits & Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

Grits & Eggs co-owners Rasul York and Michael Glover discuss how they started their restaurant with the best grits and ended up with a growing restaurant empire across metro Atlanta.

Summer watering plant tips

Summertime means travel time. If you have a vacation coming up soon, the experts at Pike Nurseries have some tips on how to keep your indoor and outdoor plants alive while you’re away.

Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society

Penn is looking for someone who is active and could match his lifestyle. He loves to go on long walks, playing fetch, and running around the yard.

