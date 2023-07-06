Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 6, 2023

Must Ministries Summer Lunch program:

If you’re a regular FOX 5 Atlanta viewer, you already know how important MUST Ministries is to our station. FOX 5 is a longtime sponsor of the MUST Ministries Summer Lunch program, which provides free meals to kids in metro Atlanta over the summer. And this morning, we spent some time "behind the scenes," getting a look at how those meals are packed up and prepared for delivery.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we clocked in a few hours with our new friends at New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Mableton, who are faithful volunteers for the MUST Ministries Summer Lunch program.

The volunteers meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the summer to pack up the Kids’ Kits (including food, drinks, and activity kids), which are distributed throughout eight counties in Metro Atlanta: Bartow, Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas, Fulton, Paulding, Pickens, and Gwinnett. This year’s program launched June 1 and continues through July 29, and MUST Ministries officials say they estimate more than 540,000 meals will be distributed this year.

Of course, providing all those meals also means accepting food donations, and that’s where our wonderful viewers come in. Donations are accepted at various locations throughout metro Atlanta — for a list of those spots and also the items MUST Ministries is seeking, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, having a blast while making a different for thousands of local kids this summer.

Helping seniors tackle technology:

Friends Muhammad Abdurrahman and Ryan Green were tired of seeing their aunts, uncles, parents and grandparents get taken advantage of by online scams, struggle with technology, not get help setting up online doctor visits, and not feel connected to family. They co-founded Go Go Quincy, a service helping seniors navigate the often confusing realm of technology and helping them with any tech issue they encounter.

"Nephew Tommy" on new season of "Ready to Love":

Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles is back for the new season of "Ready to Love" a show that explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful, and grown Black men and women in their mid-30s to early 50s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. A unique twist on a typical dating show, "Ready to Love," provides opportunities for both the men and women to decide who stays and who goes as the tables turn weekly in the search for true love in cities Atlanta and Detroit.

Citizens Market opens in Phipps Plaza:

Phipps Plaza is elevating its dining experience with a brand new concept known as Citizens Market. Assistant General Manager Ben Richards visits Good Day to talk about the concept of the market and some of the food hungry visitors can try out.

Skye Estroff's favorite fried chicken spots in metro Atlanta:

It's National Fried Chicken Day and there's no better place for the "dirty bird" than Atlanta. Food blogger Skye Estroff stops by to share her favorite spots to grab a drumstick around metro Atlanta.