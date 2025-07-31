Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 31, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
July 31, 2025
Exploring Sandy Springs' 'hidden' winery

You can learn the basics of making wine without having to travel to France, California, or even North Georgia. Paul Milliken checks out a ''hidden'' winery in metro Atlanta that's becoming a popular spot for people interested in the craft of winemaking.

ATLANTA - Sandy Springs Boutique Winery: 

When you think of Georgia wineries, you probably think of the sprawling vineyards up near Dahlonega, Helen, Ellijay, and other North Georgia communities. 

So, it might surprise you that tucked away in the heart of busy Sandy Springs — in fact, just a block south of City Springs — is a small-batch winery just waiting to share its secrets.

We’re talking about Sandy Springs Boutique Winery, a working winery and tasting room located within home brew supply store Beer & Wine Craft (203 Hilderbrand Drive). Currently owned and operated by Shanie Mattox, Sandy Springs Boutique Winery offers customers the chance to learn the basics of winemaking before making their own, 30 bottles at a time. No, you don’t need to grow (or stomp on!) grapes; Mattox says the process begins when she and her team provide varietal and blended premium-quality grape juice, which comes from some of the world’s top wine regions. And yes, it takes some time (you know the saying: "Aging like a fine wine…"), but Mattox says she and her team will be there every step of the way, until your wine is ready to take home and serve.

For those who’d rather just enjoy the wine, Mattox says Sandy Springs Boutique Winery is always open to people who want to stop in for a tasting, serving up special blends made in-house. The space also hosts regular workshops and special events, like the Design Your Own Moscato Workshop held earlier this month! And, of course, the retail side offers all the supplies you need to craft your own wine, beer, mead, and cider at home. 

Current store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays — and evening appointments are available. For more information on visiting Sandy Springs Boutique Winery, click here.

How to pick the right backpack for your child

Backpacks are an essential item for any student, but they can be a real pain if you don't pick the right one. Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric orthopedist Dr. Sajith Azerf sits down with Lindsay Tuman to explain what you need to know when choosing a backpack for school.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric orthopedist Dr. Sajith Azerf  talks backpack safety: After choosing the right backpack, it is important to know how to wear it correctly and to recognize if it is too heavy to prevent any injuries. As a general rule, backpacks shouldn’t weigh more than 15% of your child’s body weight. If your child is a 100 pounds, they shouldn’t be carrying around a backpack that weighs more than 15 pounds.

Former flight attendant offers flight expertise

Sonya Jenkins is a former flight attendant who is now an author and filmmaker, and she joined Alex Whittler to talk about her career and share some tips for travelers.

Veteran flight attendant, filmmaker, and author Sonya Jenkins provides tips that travelers can do to make their flight experiences more enjoyable: Sonya Jenkins has a new animated short film, "Smiley: The Flight Attendant," which is an adaptation of her book under the same title.  It is available to watch now on Amazon Prime. The book is available on Amazon, here.

Must-haves for moms this school year

Getting back into the swing of things now that school is starting back up is a big transition for kids and parents. Food and lifestyle expert Erica Thomas has some ways to make things a bit easier for moms.

Erica Thomas gives back-to-school must-haves for moms: Back-to-school season might be centered around the kids—but let’s be honest, it’s just as much about the moms. From supply shopping to late-night practice pickups, these essentials are here to help moms stay calm, cool, and collected—whether they're sending little ones off to kindergarten or moving teens into college. These picks are designed to transition moms smoothly from poolside summer days straight into carpool chaos.

Meet Scotti: Our Pet of the Day

It's easy for Scotti to make friends with her sweet and loving attitude.


 

