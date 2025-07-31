Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 31, 2025

Sandy Springs Boutique Winery:

When you think of Georgia wineries, you probably think of the sprawling vineyards up near Dahlonega, Helen, Ellijay, and other North Georgia communities.

So, it might surprise you that tucked away in the heart of busy Sandy Springs — in fact, just a block south of City Springs — is a small-batch winery just waiting to share its secrets.

We’re talking about Sandy Springs Boutique Winery, a working winery and tasting room located within home brew supply store Beer & Wine Craft (203 Hilderbrand Drive). Currently owned and operated by Shanie Mattox, Sandy Springs Boutique Winery offers customers the chance to learn the basics of winemaking before making their own, 30 bottles at a time. No, you don’t need to grow (or stomp on!) grapes; Mattox says the process begins when she and her team provide varietal and blended premium-quality grape juice, which comes from some of the world’s top wine regions. And yes, it takes some time (you know the saying: "Aging like a fine wine…"), but Mattox says she and her team will be there every step of the way, until your wine is ready to take home and serve.

For those who’d rather just enjoy the wine, Mattox says Sandy Springs Boutique Winery is always open to people who want to stop in for a tasting, serving up special blends made in-house. The space also hosts regular workshops and special events, like the Design Your Own Moscato Workshop held earlier this month! And, of course, the retail side offers all the supplies you need to craft your own wine, beer, mead, and cider at home.

Current store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays — and evening appointments are available. For more information on visiting Sandy Springs Boutique Winery, click here.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric orthopedist Dr. Sajith Azerf talks backpack safety: After choosing the right backpack, it is important to know how to wear it correctly and to recognize if it is too heavy to prevent any injuries. As a general rule, backpacks shouldn’t weigh more than 15% of your child’s body weight. If your child is a 100 pounds, they shouldn’t be carrying around a backpack that weighs more than 15 pounds.

Veteran flight attendant, filmmaker, and author Sonya Jenkins provides tips that travelers can do to make their flight experiences more enjoyable: Sonya Jenkins has a new animated short film, "Smiley: The Flight Attendant," which is an adaptation of her book under the same title. It is available to watch now on Amazon Prime. The book is available on Amazon, here.

Erica Thomas gives back-to-school must-haves for moms: Back-to-school season might be centered around the kids—but let’s be honest, it’s just as much about the moms. From supply shopping to late-night practice pickups, these essentials are here to help moms stay calm, cool, and collected—whether they're sending little ones off to kindergarten or moving teens into college. These picks are designed to transition moms smoothly from poolside summer days straight into carpool chaos.



