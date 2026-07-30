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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 30, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published July 30, 2026 12:06 PM EDT
Published July 30, 2026 12:06 PM EDT

ATLANTA -
 

Interactive bug zoo features exotic species at UGA
Interactive bug zoo features exotic species at UGA

Interactive bug zoo features exotic species at UGA

Visitors can interact with exotic species like the whip scorpion, also known as a vinegaroon. This insect shoots a potent 70% vinegar spray as a defense mechanism, leaving a strong smell similar to salt and vinegar chips.

Paul visits UGA's insect zoom: This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a road trip out to the home of the Bulldogs to check out the Live Insect Zoo (Cedar Street Building B, Room 453) on the campus of the University of Georgia. The unique zoo is operated by the school’s Department of Entomology within the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, and features dozens of species of insects and arachnids (yes, there are spiders and scorpions, too!). The zoo first opened more than a decade ago, but recently reopened in a larger permanent space under the direction of Dr. Kelly "Craz" Carruthers

Amasa Mexican Kitchen opens new Alpharetta location
Amasa Mexican Kitchen opens new Alpharetta location

Amasa Mexican Kitchen opens new Alpharetta location

Owner Juan Calle & Exec. Chef Joey Vazquez give us a preview of what to expect on the menu and at the restaurant.

Amasa Restaurant opens in Alpharetta: Amasa Mexican Kitchen is a Baja California-inspired restaurant. They offer a seafood-forward, fully gluten-free menu featuring vibrant Mexican dishes, house-made blue corn tortillas, and an elevated tequila program.  Check out the menu, here. 

4 steps to handle daily stress better
4 steps to handle daily stress better

4 steps to handle daily stress better

Dr. Sharon Bergquist gives tips and insight on her book "The Stress Paradox"

Dr. Sharon Horesh Berquist with tips on being less Overwhelmed: She gives 4 Steps to handle daily stress better. To purchase her book "The Stress Paradox" click here. 

Put A Ring On It: Cheathab
Put A Ring On It: Cheathab

Put A Ring On It: Cheathab

Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson helps couples confront issues on new reality show.

Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson on new season of Put A Ring On It:  Dr. Stacii talks about red flags, communication, and commitment in modern relationships. She'll also mention lessons from this season of Put a Ring On It. The new season premieres this Friday at 9pm. Watch the trailer here.  

Easy back to school dinners with Lisa Washington
Easy back to school dinners with Lisa Washington

Easy back to school dinners with Lisa Washington

Three quick and easy back-to-school dinner ideas that busy families can make at home.

Lisa Washington has some back-to-school dinner ideas: Three quick and easy back-to-school dinner ideas that busy families can make at home. For more information, click here. 

Pet of the day: Squidette
Pet of the day: Squidette

Pet of the day: Squidette

For more information on adoption visit  pawsatlanta.org

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Squidette for adoption. For more information, click here. 
 

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