Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 30, 2026





Paul visits UGA's insect zoom: This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a road trip out to the home of the Bulldogs to check out the Live Insect Zoo (Cedar Street Building B, Room 453) on the campus of the University of Georgia. The unique zoo is operated by the school’s Department of Entomology within the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, and features dozens of species of insects and arachnids (yes, there are spiders and scorpions, too!). The zoo first opened more than a decade ago, but recently reopened in a larger permanent space under the direction of Dr. Kelly "Craz" Carruthers

Amasa Restaurant opens in Alpharetta: Amasa Mexican Kitchen is a Baja California-inspired restaurant. They offer a seafood-forward, fully gluten-free menu featuring vibrant Mexican dishes, house-made blue corn tortillas, and an elevated tequila program. Check out the menu, here.

Dr. Sharon Horesh Berquist with tips on being less Overwhelmed: She gives 4 Steps to handle daily stress better. To purchase her book "The Stress Paradox" click here.

Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson on new season of Put A Ring On It: Dr. Stacii talks about red flags, communication, and commitment in modern relationships. She'll also mention lessons from this season of Put a Ring On It. The new season premieres this Friday at 9pm. Watch the trailer here.

Lisa Washington has some back-to-school dinner ideas: Three quick and easy back-to-school dinner ideas that busy families can make at home. For more information, click here.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Squidette for adoption. For more information, click here.

