Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 28, 2025

Published  July 28, 2025 2:48pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Here are the special guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for July 28, 2025:

Atlanta Falcons' Morgan Fox and dad talk mental health

Atlanta Falcons' Morgan Fox and dad talk mental health

New Atlanta Falcons' player Morgan Fox and his father, Army veteran and regional director for Project Odyseey at the Wounded Warrior Project Joe Fox, joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about mental health.

Falcons Player and Father Open Up About Mental Health
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Morgan Fox is teaming up with his father, Joe Fox—an Army veteran and regional director for Wounded Warrior Project’s Project Odyssey—to spark honest conversations around mental health. The father-son duo will explore the power of vulnerability, connection, and emotional resilience, highlighting the importance of mental wellness both on and off the field.

ONE Musicfest tickets go on sale

ONE Musicfest tickets go on sale

The lineup for ONE Musicfest is returning to Piedmont Park and tickets are on sale beginning Monday.

ONE Musicfest Returns with Star Power and Purpose
Mark your calendar: ONE Musicfest, the largest Black-owned, multi-stage music festival in the country, returns to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on October 25 and 26. Drawing more than 100,000 fans annually, OMF is more than a music event—it’s an economic and cultural engine, supporting over 5,000 jobs and hundreds of local businesses, many of them Black-owned. The festival recently expanded with the TwoGether Land Festival in Dallas. 

Mz Shyneka talks ChatGPT and therapy

Mz Shyneka talks ChatGPT and therapy

Mz Shyneka joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about a warning issued about using ChatGPT as your therapist.

Mz. Shyneka Spills the Latest Tea in Entertainment
Mz. Shyneka, co-host of Yung Joc and the Streetz Morning Takeover, has the latest scoop: A viral app called Tea—designed to help women flag questionable men—has reportedly been hacked, raising concerns about data privacy. Even ChatGPT is sounding the alarm, urging users not to share personal information. Catch all the drama with Mz. Shyneka weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and follow her on social media @MzShyneka.

