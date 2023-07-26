Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 26, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Atlanta Open & Youth Program: The world’s best tennis players are in Atlanta this week and if you already thought this summer was a hot one, wait until you see the action on the courts at Atlantic Station! Men’s tennis heavyweights including Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, John Isner, and many more are playing in this year’s Atlanta Open, which launched with qualifying last Saturday and continues at Atlantic Station through July 30th. The US Open Series summer tournament features top players in singles and doubles competition, and is expected to draw around 40,000 fans to Atlantic Station over the course of the week. During the Open

Titania Jordan from Bark to talk about back-to-school online safety: Titania Jordan is the Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Parent Officer of Bark Technologies, an online safety company that helps keep kids safe online and in real life. What do parents need to watch out for when it comes to child online safety?

Tameka Foster talks petition to rezone Lake Lanier: Tameka Foster loss her son Kile Glover back in July of 2012. He was enjoying himself on Lake Lanier when he was struck while relaxing on the water. Tameka started a petition in hopes that they would clean the lake, and possibly rezone it for safety reasons.

Visual Artist JiggyKorean Announces 3rd Solo Art Exhibit at Rock Steady: There was a private viewing on Monday. The exhibit is now open to the public and will run through July 30, 2023. For more information about JiggyKorean, the art exhibit and Rock Steady click here.



