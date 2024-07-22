Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 22, 2024

Buckhead Restaurant Week:

More than 30 of Buckhead’s hottest restaurants are joining forces this week to highlight the Atlanta neighborhood’s diverse culinary scene.

Buckhead Restaurant Week — presented by the nonprofit Livable Buckhead — launches on Monday and continues through Saturday, July 27, featuring a lineup of top eateries including Kyma, Louisiana Bistreaux, South City Kitchen, and Beto’s Tacos.

Throughout the week, participating restaurants will feature specially-curated menus from which patrons may order, highlighting both lunch and dinner fan-favorites and offering a "taste" of what makes each spot so special.

Organizers say the goal in resurrecting Buckhead Restaurant Week for the first time in nearly a decade is to highlight both new additions to the area food scene and to re-introduce longtime staples. And with a lineup including Fadó Irish Pub, Snap Thai Fish House, Davio’s Northern Italian Streakhouse, and Zakia Modern Lebanese Restaurant, organizers also say it’s possible to do a little "summer globe-trotting" without ever leaving the community.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our delicious morning in Buckhead, hopping from restaurant to restaurant and getting a first "taste" of the big event!

The three restaurants featured on Good Day Atlanta this morning were: The Americano, Ecco, and Le Colonial Atlanta.

