Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 22, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  July 22, 2024 11:23am EDT
Buckhead Restaurant Week kicks off

Dozens of Buckhead's top culinary destinations are serving up amazing dishes as part of Buckhead Restaurant Week.

More than 30 of Buckhead’s hottest restaurants are joining forces this week to highlight the Atlanta neighborhood’s diverse culinary scene.

Buckhead Restaurant Week — presented by the nonprofit Livable Buckhead — launches on Monday and continues through Saturday, July 27, featuring a lineup of top eateries including Kyma, Louisiana Bistreaux, South City Kitchen, and Beto’s Tacos. 

Throughout the week, participating restaurants will feature specially-curated menus from which patrons may order, highlighting both lunch and dinner fan-favorites and offering a "taste" of what makes each spot so special. 

Organizers say the goal in resurrecting Buckhead Restaurant Week for the first time in nearly a decade is to highlight both new additions to the area food scene and to re-introduce longtime staples. And with a lineup including Fadó Irish Pub, Snap Thai Fish House, Davio’s Northern Italian Streakhouse, and Zakia Modern Lebanese Restaurant, organizers also say it’s possible to do a little "summer globe-trotting" without ever leaving the community.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our delicious morning in Buckhead, hopping from restaurant to restaurant and getting a first "taste" of the big event! 

The three restaurants featured on Good Day Atlanta this morning were: The Americano, Ecco, and Le Colonial Atlanta.

Dr. Neil Winawer on COVID's summer surge

A new group of COVID-19 variants known as 'FLiRT' is now responsible for the majority of cases surging this summer. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer breaks down what's new about this variant.

Don't make your break be a 'work vacation'

Many Americans are struggling to take a vacation this summer due to a sense of guilt or a feeling that they can't completely separate from work. Georgia Gwinnett College psychology professor Dr. David Ludden joins Joanne Feldman with some helpful tips to get the break you need.

Entertainment news with the Flew Here Grew Here Podcast

You likely won't hear new music from Cardi B anytime soon, and Megan Thee Stallion is on her ''Good Samaritan'' mode. April B. and Shenelle Simone from the Flew Here Grew Here Podcast joined Alex Whittler to share the latest entertainment news.

April B. and Shenelle Simone dish on the latest in entertainment headlines: Cardi B's album may be pushed back, and Megan Thee Stallion is helping the elderly after Hurricane Beryl. April B and Shenelle SImone of the Flew Here Grew Here Podcast have the information. Follow them on social @FHGHPodcast