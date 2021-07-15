Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 15, 2021

Family-owned shop takes sweets to the extreme:

We’re right in the middle of another scorching July and there are still a few more months of that Georgia heat to go. And according to one metro Atlanta family, extreme temperatures call for extreme methods of cooling down — which is why their sweet creations are never anything less than over-the-top!

Vincent and Lakeisha Clayton and their three daughters are the powerhouse family behind Cake ’n Shake, a Georgia-based chain of extreme milkshakes and desserts. How extreme are we talking? Words don’t do them justice, but we’ll just say that the family’s milkshakes are poured high and topped with everything from cookies to cheesecake to cotton candy and pop tarts! Other desserts on the menu include cupcakes, cheesecake slices, cake cups, boba tea, and even a "secret" special called bubble waffles.

The Claytons opened the first Cake ’n Shake in Locust Grove back in 2019, which they call a true leap of faith; both Vincent and Lakeisha left careers in management to create the family business. Seven months later, the pandemic shut down small businesses around the world. But the family says thanks to an incredibly supportive community searching for a little comfort during the troubled time, their business flourished, leading them to open a second location down in Warner Robins and then a third in McDonough.

So, ready to get extreme? Cake ’n Shake is located at 207 Stanley K Tanger Blvd in Locust Grove, 3487 Hwy 81 E Suite B2 in McDonough, and 115 Margie Dr. Suite A in Warner Robins. For more information on hours and to check out the menu, click here.

We spent the morning with the Claytons at the McDonough location, getting a taste of their eye-popping and mouth-watering creations — click the video player to check it out!

