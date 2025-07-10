Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 10, 2025

Summer Camp Week at Orbit Arts Academy’s Musical Theatre Production Camp:

We’ve been to some magical camps over the past few days here on Good Day Atlanta — but it doesn’t get more magical than a morning in the merry old land of Oz!

This morning, we wrapped up our inaugural "Summer Camp Week" with the talented team at Orbit Arts Academy, which is currently hosting a two-week Musical Theatre Production Camp dedicated to "The Wizard of Oz." Open to young performers aged 7 to 13, the camp includes classes in acting, dancing, and even improv — and culminates in a live performance of "The Wizard of Oz" on Friday, July 18.

Orbit Arts Academy was founded by Anthony Galde and Chris Hall, both of whom are professional musical theater veterans; their mission was to create a creative hub in which students of all ages could receive top-notch performing arts training in Metro Atlanta. And it doesn’t get much more top-notch than some of the academy’s previous guest instructors, including Broadway stars Shoshana Bean, Ann Reinking, James Monroe Iglehart, and Megan Hilty among many others.

For more information on the camps and classes offered by Orbit Arts Academy, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning "over the rainbow" with some of Metro Atlanta’s most talented young performers!

Bastille Day celebration with Chef Remi Granger: The Select will be doing a big Bastille Day celebration on July 14 featuring a special French Menu and a French Wine Flight. Book your reservation here.

Dish Nation's Headkrack talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara may be having "summer romance" in Spain after he asked to "sit next to her" on a star-packed voyage. Rapper Big Sean says his abs are real, and Kirk Cousins receives a VIP card from a well-known barbershop. Dish Nation's Headkrack has the latest.

National Geographic Sharkfest: Dr. Mike Heithaus and Candace Fields of Investigation Shark Attack joined Good Day to talk about shark sightings in nearby waters, what beach-goers should do if they spot one, plus it's the 50th anniversary of "Jaws."

Miss Georgia Audrey Kittila: Audrey Kittila resides in Milton, Georgia, and currently holds the title of Miss Georgia 2025. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders and is now pursuing her Master’s degree in the same field. She is the founder of Education for All, a community service initiative aimed at reducing school dropout rates by expanding access to early literacy and educational resources. She was inspired by two young boys who had never been given the chance to learn. Through her initiative, Audrey has impacted thousands of students across Georgia by organizing school visits, promoting classroom reading, mentoring, and partnering with nonprofits that support K-12 students. Follow Audrey on IG @Missamericageorgia

Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market kicks off July session: Fulton County’s Fulton Fresh Mobile Market will soon hit the road hit the road delivering fresh fruits, vegetables, and tips on good nutrition. Fulton County Cooperative Extension has announced that the next summer session will kick off in mid-July. Fresh Mobile Market will roll through Fulton County communities four days each week from July 14 to 31, 2025. To learn more, click here.

Chef and food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd has a fresh twist on a Southern staple: We’re rolling into peak cherry tomato season. Whether they’re popping off the vine in your garden, filling baskets at the farmers market, or stacked high at the grocery store, they’re everywhere right now. He’s showing us how to make a cherry tomato slab pie that’s savory, creamy, and just a little unexpected. Follow Chadwick on social media @ChadwickBoyd. Check out the recipe below:

Chadwick Boyd's Cherry Tomato Slab Pie

Prep Time: 40 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 8 to 10

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese

4 tablespoons salted butter

7 ounces butter crackers (about 66 Townhouse or 62 Ritz), or 2 cups cracker crumbs

2 large eggs, divided

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1 medium lemon

2 pounds small grape tomatoes (4 pints), divided

½ cup whole fresh basil leaves

4 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces feta cheese

⅓ cup mayonnaise

1½ cups arugula

½ cup fresh whole basil leaves

Instructions

1. Let 8 ounces of cream cheese sit at room temperature until softened, about 1 hour.

2. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a 9x13-inch baking dish or a 15.5x10.5-inch rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.

3. Melt 4 tablespoons butter. Place 7 ounces of butter crackers in a food processor and process until broken up (about 30 seconds). (If using crumbs, place 2 cups in the food processor.)

4. Add the melted butter, 1 egg, and 2 tablespoons sugar. Process until the crackers become fine crumbs. Press evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan.

5. Sprinkle ¼ cup of the Parmesan cheese over the crust. Bake until browned, 9 to 10 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.

6. Meanwhile, halve 1 pound of the grape tomatoes, finely grate the zest of the lemon, mince 4 cloves garlic, and tear or chop ½ cup whole fresh basil leaves. Add all to a medium bowl.

7. Stir in 1 tablespoon olive oil, ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper.

8. Wipe the food processor clean. Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 8 ounces feta, and process until smooth (about 45 seconds). Add the cream cheese, remaining 1 egg, remaining ¼ cup Parmesan, and ⅓ cup mayonnaise. Process until creamy (about 1 minute).

9. Spread the cheese mixture over the crust. Top with half of the tomato mixture. Bake until the filling is slightly browned and set, about 35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

10. Right before serving, top with the remaining tomato mixture, 1½ cups arugula and ½ cup whole basil leaves. Remove from the pan and slice into 8 to 10 pieces with a serrated knife.