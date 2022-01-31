Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 31, 2022

Raising money is "lip" service at wild annual event:

We’re big fans of music here at Good Day Atlanta, and it’s not unusual to see one of our team members sitting at their desk, wearing headphones, and lip-syncing along with their favorite song. So, it makes sense that FOX 5 would partner up on an annual event that takes lip-syncing to the next level, adding in costumes, props, choreography, and special effects for a series of over-the-top live performances!

The 5th annual Battle for the Brain is happening Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Coca-Cola Roxy, featuring 10 local teams in an epic lip sync battle while raising funds for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research.

The annual event is a production of nonprofit Daughters Against Alzheimer’s, and the money raised will go to Emory University’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. This year, organizers say their goal is to raise a million dollars for research centered on Alzheimer's and dementia.

So, how does it all work? Simple: ten teams (including those made up of Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and employees from companies like Delta and Morgan Stanley) will take the stage for full-scale musical performances, lip-syncing to popular songs while fans "vote" for their favorite. Donations may be made online or in-person at the event, and funds are also raised through the sale of general admission ($75) and VIP ($250) tickets.

The 5th annual Battle for the Brain starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors at the venue opening at 6 p.m. — and the Coca-Cola Roxy is located at 800 Battery Avenue Southeast, Suite 500, at The Battery Atlanta. For more information on the event, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a sneak preview of the big event!

Dr. Winawer talks COVID-19 vaccine and booster information

Autumn Marini is the first lady of the revived Blackground Records 2.0: Many people remember the record label for being home to the late Aaliyah. It was founded by the legendary Barry Hankerson, uncle to the singer. Autumn Marini has been heating up the airwaves and going viral on social media with the release of her first single "Drive". "Drive" is now available on all music platforms and is the lead single off of her upcoming debut album "Caution." She has a new song coming as well called "Don't Stop" featuring and produced by Jazze Pha. Follow Autumn on Instagram @Autumn_Marini

American Red Cross regional medical director Dr. Baia Lasky talks blood shortage crisis: Since the American Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis alert, it has witnessed the generosity of blood and platelet donors nationwide. So many have rolled up their sleeves to help ensure patients counting on blood product transfusions can receive lifesaving care without delay. But as winter presses on, the Red Cross blood supply remains at dangerously low levels.

Melissa Carter talks about new Janet Jackson documentary: Social media was buzzing all weekend long about the information that was mentioned in Lifetime's Janet Jackson documentary. Melissa Carter goes over some highlights and some takeaways from the piece.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day, click here.