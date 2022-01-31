Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 31, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Battle for the Brain showcases epic lip sync battles for charity

The 5th annual Battle for the Brain is happening Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Coca-Cola Roxy and features 10 local teams in an epic lip sync battle while raising funds for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research.

ATLANTA - Raising money is "lip" service at wild annual event: 

We’re big fans of music here at Good Day Atlanta, and it’s not unusual to see one of our team members sitting at their desk, wearing headphones, and lip-syncing along with their favorite song. So, it makes sense that FOX 5 would partner up on an annual event that takes lip-syncing to the next level, adding in costumes, props, choreography, and special effects for a series of over-the-top live performances!

The 5th annual Battle for the Brain is happening Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Coca-Cola Roxy, featuring 10 local teams in an epic lip sync battle while raising funds for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research. 

The annual event is a production of nonprofit Daughters Against Alzheimer’s, and the money raised will go to Emory University’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. This year, organizers say their goal is to raise a million dollars for research centered on Alzheimer's and dementia.

So, how does it all work? Simple: ten teams (including those made up of Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and employees from companies like Delta and Morgan Stanley) will take the stage for full-scale musical performances, lip-syncing to popular songs while fans "vote" for their favorite. Donations may be made online or in-person at the event, and funds are also raised through the sale of general admission ($75) and VIP ($250) tickets.

The 5th annual Battle for the Brain starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors at the venue opening at 6 p.m. — and the Coca-Cola Roxy is located at 800 Battery Avenue Southeast, Suite 500, at The Battery Atlanta. For more information on the event, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a sneak preview of the big event!

COVID-19 news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

Emory School of Medicine's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Good Day with an update on the push for a omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna.

Dr. Winawer talks COVID-19 vaccine and booster information

Songstress Autumn Marini talks first single 'Drive'

Autumn Marini is being called the first lady of the revived Blackground Records 2.0. She's heating up the airwaves with her first single and joins Good Day to talk about it.

Autumn Marini is the first lady of the revived Blackground Records 2.0: Many people remember the record label for being home to the late Aaliyah. It was founded by the legendary Barry Hankerson, uncle to the singer. Autumn Marini has been heating up the airwaves and going viral on social media with the release of her first single "Drive".  "Drive" is now available on all music platforms and is the lead single off of her upcoming debut album "Caution." She has a new song coming as well called "Don't Stop" featuring and produced by Jazze Pha.  Follow Autumn on Instagram @Autumn_Marini

Red Cross faces dangerously low blood supply

There is a critical need for blood donations right now as the American Red Cross tries to recover from the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. American Red Cross of Georgia regional medical director Dr. Baia Lasky joined Good Day with more on incentives for Georgians to roll up their sleeves and help.

American Red Cross regional medical director Dr. Baia Lasky talks blood shortage crisis: Since the American Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis alert, it has witnessed the generosity of blood and platelet donors nationwide. So many have rolled up their sleeves to help ensure patients counting on blood product transfusions can receive lifesaving care without delay. But as winter presses on, the Red Cross blood supply remains at dangerously low levels.

New documentary shines light on Janet Jackson's life

Fans are learning a lot more about pop legend Janet Jackson in her new documentary. Radio personality and podcast host Melissa Carter joins Good Day with more on the new film.

Melissa Carter talks about new Janet Jackson documentary: Social media was buzzing all weekend long about the information that was mentioned in Lifetime's Janet Jackson documentary. Melissa Carter goes over some highlights and some takeaways from the piece. 

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Bean is a 2-year-old tabby cat who likes to snuggle. He's a little nosey and gets along well with other cats.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day, click here. 