Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 29, 2021

You won't see some of your usual Super Bowl ads this year:

You may look forward to seeing some commercials during the Super Bowl each year, but this year some brands will be missing. Mitch Bennet talks about some of the brands that may be missing, and which commercials we should expect to be a hit.

Ciera Peyton and Morocco Omari talk Lifetime's Wendy Williams biopic:

To some, she's known as the queen of shade, and just about everyone knows her iconic catchphrase "How you doin'!" Well, now we'll get to learn some things about Wendy in the upcoming biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie." The Lifetime film stars Ciera Peyton as the title role, and Morocco Omari will play the role of Wendy's ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

You can watch the movie Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. Watch the trailer here.

Pike Nurseries expert Max Skinner talks about houseplants without soil:

Pike Nurseries is ready to nurse your budding green thumb with no-soil, low-maintenance houseplant options! Winter is a great time to bring a little green into the home. One of the most unique plants to grow are air plants.

Max Skinner joins us from Pike Nurseries with a lesson on how to plant air care for these trendsetting, exotic-looking plants. For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Burgers With Buck:

It’s a long way from downtown Alpharetta to the Florida panhandle, but the atmosphere and vibe at Chiringa make it feel much closer.

The word Chiringa is defined as a small kite. The restaurant is inspired by Spanish Chiringuitos, which are small, open-air, beach-side bars and restaurants along the coast of Spain. Their concept is what they describe as, ‘elevated beach food’. Of course, that includes beach classics such as lobster, shrimp, and fish, along with a whole lot of tropical drink options, but this is #BurgersWithBuck and we’re here to tell you that there is definitely something for the land lovers as well.

The Guac, Bacon, and Cheese Burger is part beach-inspired and part classic comfort food inspired. It starts with a patty that is a steak blend of chuck, brisket, and hanging tender, and it is served on a brioche bun, and there is a lot happening in between. As the name implies it is topped with a generous portion of the house-made guacamole, both pepper jack and cheddar cheeses, and Applewood smoked bacon. Now if they stopped right there, it would be delicious, but they don’t. there’s a lot more happening including fresh Roma tomatoes, arugula, onion, thick-cut dill pickle, and what they call their homemade awesome sauce.

We recommend the guac, bacon, and cheese burger, but if you opt for seafood or something else, of which there are many really nice options, we also recommend you pair it with a glass of their homemade lemonade. You won’t be disappointed.

For more information about Chiringa including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Willie Moore Jr. from Praise 102.5 talks about documenting his own adoption story and finding his biological family members:

Moore put together a docu-short "The Missing Peace" about his personal quest to find his own journey in finding his biological family. He talks to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley about the short and why it was so important to him to find his family after 40 years. For more information click here.