Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 27, 2022

Getting active at Marietta's new Conte's Bike Shop:

They’ve been matching up bicycles to owners since 1957, which means the team at Conte's Bike Shop knows a thing or two about helping people become more comfortable behind the handlebars. And now, with a new shop in North Georgia complete with an indoor pump track, it’s easier than ever for locals to carry through on that New Year’s resolution to be more active.

This morning, we spent some time up on two wheels at Conte's Bike Shop in Marietta, which just opened late last year on Barrett Parkway. It’s the first Conte’s Bike Shop in metro Atlanta, although there are locations in several states including Virginia, Florida, and North Carolina.

The chain was founded by Charles R. Conte, Sr. in the late 1950s as a small neighborhood bike retail and repair shop. Today, the brand is known for helping people find the right bicycle for their needs and making sure the bike is fitted properly, along with hosting group rides and clinics out of its stores.

But what truly sets the Marietta location apart is the rare addition of an indoor pump track. So…what is an indoor pump track? It’s essentially a small, circular course of berms and mounds specifically designed to allow riders to generate motion through body movement (or, "pumping") rather than pedaling. Experienced cyclists say pump tracks are easy for riders of all ages and abilities to try and a great way to develop skills.

Conte’s Bike Shop is located at 50 Ernest W Barrett Parkway Northwest, Suite 1020, in Marietta. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the shop, click here — and click the video player to check out our morning getting in a few laps on the pump track!

Dr. Stephanie Walsh talks setting goals with your children this new year: When helping your child set their goals for the year, it's important to make sure they are age-appropriate and achievable. Whether their goal is putting their toys away, being more physically active, getting more sleep, or trying new foods, it's important to not put too much pressure on each goal. While a parent should encourage their child to achieve their goals, they should also let them know that failure is OK and a part of life.

Designer Hilary Farr stars in her first solo series: Fan-favorite interior designer Hilary Farr of "Love It or List It" fame uses her invaluable expertise, life experience and some tough love to help families turn their dysfunctional, disorganized homes into dream spaces they can call their own. She will tackle a variety of home problems from updating outdated properties to creating a suite for extended family stays and helping new couples blend their belongings for the first time. Hilary also provides homeowners with feedback such as, "Let me be blunt, the kitchen doesn't work," and "You've got horrible taste!" "Tough Love With Hilary Farr" airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on HGTV. It's also streaming on Discovery+.

Lifestyle specialist, vegan enthusiast, and author Maisha Wynn gives vegan cooking advice for curious beginners: Maisha Wynn is the visionary behind "LiveToWynn" and the author of "The Wynning Way," the ultimate guide to personal and professional development. She gives tips on how to make this year happier and healthier. For more information on Maisha click here.

Caroline Fausel gives meal prepping tips that tie into her cookbook, "Prep, Cook, Freeze": Caroline Fausel started her career as a health and wellness blogger at the website OliveYouWhole.com. She loves everything health and wellness, especially creating health recipes. Click here for information on Caroline's cookbook and more.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day, click here.

