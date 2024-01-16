Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 16, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments for Jan. 16, 2024:

APS launches free adult education program

If you live in Atlanta and haven't finished high school, there's still time and a free opportunity to nab that diploma. Atlanta Public Schools Adult Education Coordinator Dr. Monique Brown sits down with Alex Whittler to talk about the potentially life-changing program.

Adult Education Coordinator Dr. Monique Brown: Atlanta Public Schools is currently enrolling adults in its adult education program. The program is for adults who never received their high school diploma. The GED program is free and offered to anyone 18 years old or older or for current 16 or 17-year-old students who may have left school but would like to continue via our adult education program. Additionally, classes are also offered in Spanish for Spanish-speaking students.

Rushion McDonald's money master class

Rushion McDonald's goal in his new FOX Soul show is to give everyone a shot at winning in everyday life. The Emmy-winning producer and entrepreneur sits down Natalie McCann to talk about learning the secrets to success.

"Money Making Conversations Master Class" with Rushion McDonald: "Money Making Conversations Master Class," hosted by brand architect Rushion McDonald, features interviews with successful celebrities, small businesses, and influencers discussing upcoming projects or products and their outlines for success. Click here for more information.

Breaking down the 2024 Emmy's best moments

The 2024 Emmy Awards was a night filled with surprises, big wins, and TV reunions. Quinn Orear, the associate chair for film and television at SCAD Atlanta, sat down with Eric Perry to talk about the show's surprises.

Quinlan "Quinn" Orear, the associate chair of film and television at SCAD, talks Emmy Awards: Quinn talks big wins, what shows to watch out for, and more. SCADFILM is presenting "SCAD TVfest: Reality," a deeper look at the expansive world of unscripted television. This Friday, the day of industry panels will be hosted at SCAD’s new state-of-the-art 700-seat theater SCADshow, which is located in Midtown Atlanta. Tickets for each session are free for SCAD students, faculty, and staff, $5 for SCAD alumni, and $10 for the general public. For more information click here. 

Fashion highlights at the 2024 Emmy Awards

The stars of the small screen strutted their show-stopping fashions on The Emmy's silver carpet. Rolling Out's Christal Jordan shared her favorites with Natalie McCann.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in Emmy fashion: The 75th Emmy Awards were a hit, and so was the fashion. Christal Jordan has the details. 