Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 16, 2024

Featured guests and segments for Jan. 16, 2024:

Adult Education Coordinator Dr. Monique Brown: Atlanta Public Schools is currently enrolling adults in its adult education program. The program is for adults who never received their high school diploma. The GED program is free and offered to anyone 18 years old or older or for current 16 or 17-year-old students who may have left school but would like to continue via our adult education program. Additionally, classes are also offered in Spanish for Spanish-speaking students.

"Money Making Conversations Master Class" with Rushion McDonald: "Money Making Conversations Master Class," hosted by brand architect Rushion McDonald, features interviews with successful celebrities, small businesses, and influencers discussing upcoming projects or products and their outlines for success. Click here for more information.

Quinlan "Quinn" Orear, the associate chair of film and television at SCAD, talks Emmy Awards: Quinn talks big wins, what shows to watch out for, and more. SCADFILM is presenting "SCAD TVfest: Reality," a deeper look at the expansive world of unscripted television. This Friday, the day of industry panels will be hosted at SCAD’s new state-of-the-art 700-seat theater SCADshow, which is located in Midtown Atlanta. Tickets for each session are free for SCAD students, faculty, and staff, $5 for SCAD alumni, and $10 for the general public. For more information click here.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in Emmy fashion: The 75th Emmy Awards were a hit, and so was the fashion. Christal Jordan has the details.