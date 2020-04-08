Good Day Atlanta viewer information for April 8, 2020

College Football Hall of Fame opens archive for virtual viewing: This week would have been Spring Break week for area students and families, and many likely had plans to visit Atlanta’s College Football Hall of Fame. But even though the popular attraction is currently closed to visitors, football fans can still get a look at the fascinating collection housed inside.

College Football Hall of Fame CEO Kimberly Beaudin says while it’s disappointing not to welcome guests inside the facility this week, closing the doors was a necessary movie. “We also know that we’re doing the right thing right now, so I think everybody’s got a really good attitude because of that.”

Staffers are also finding new ways to connect with fans during social distancing, including using social media to spotlight rarely-seen artifacts from its collection. “We do Facebook Live twice a week, where you can go in the vault and see our archives and kind of get a peek behind the scenes,” says Beaudin. “We only have about 5-percent of our entire collection actually on display in the hall, so 85-percent is still back in the archives.”

Along with the live Facebook videos, the College Football Hall of Fame is one of eleven local attractions that have teamed up for ATL Museums at Home, an initiative to provide unique virtual content from each destination. Weekly “Field Trip Fridays” will allow families to explore the facilities from the comfort of their very own home; says Beaudin, “We are all going to have the opportunity to showcase a part of our experience every Friday for folks that are at home to enjoy.”

You can visit the ATL Museums at Home website for more information on “Field Trip Fridays” — and click over to the College Football Hall of Fame’s Facebook page to check out some very cool items from the vault!

Atlanta man offers virtual magic classes: An Atlanta magician says he can make your stay-at-home boredom disappear -- and all it takes us a magic wand, a deck of cards, and the Internet.

Ken Scott is the man behind Atlanta Magic School, which is part of the worldwide Discover Magic network. Through the school, Scott offers magic classes for kids, introducing them to trick and illusions and the basics of being a performing magician. Scott's passion for mag

"My love for magic came from my mom. She got me a magic book when I was eight, and she was always sending me to the library to check out more books," he says. "And that's how I would develop some of my tricks...and go show my friends and my family as much as I could."

And while Scott can't make social distancing disappear -- he can make it more fun. He's currently offering virtual magic classes, using Zoom -- and says the classes are completely interactive and come with the same materials as the in-person classes.

Exclusive for Good Day Atlanta viewers, Scott is offering a free magic class this Friday, April 10th. Participants may register online here -- and they'll receive the link to join the class.

Workout Wednesday with Tammy Stokes from Westcoast Workout: The Coronavirus pandemic has many people stuck at home and inactive. West Coast Workout celebrity trainer Tammy Stokes has put together a workout for viewers to try at home and stay active. For more information on Tammy Stokes or West Coast Workout click here.

"Tigertail" is set to debut on Netflix on April 10, 2020: Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady talks to Alan Yang the director and writer of the film about the multi-generational drama that was looesly inspired from his own father's journey from Taiwan to the United States. For more information click here.

Former WWE Superstar Paul "The Big Show" Wight is set to star in a Netflix original new family series titled "The Big Show Show." He is raising three daughters with his wife and quickly realizes he is outnumbered and outsmarted despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds. He soon discovers he is no longer the center of attention. Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford talks to Paul Wight about the show. For more information click here.

Today's Pet of the day is from the Carroll County Humane Society: Cody is a big dog, weighing around 80 pounds. He is 7 years old and in excellent health. He loves to chase balls and walks well on a leash. The shelter adoption center is closed but anyone interested in adopting can still call them and make an appointment to meet Cody.

The Carroll County Humane Society wants to remind viewers that they have a pet food pantry and want to help those hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic in need of pet food. They have developed a no-touch distribution system and are handing out pet food at their headquarters at 102 Tuggle Street in Carrollton, GA. They will be open and handing out food every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from Noon to 2 .m. For more information on the pet food pantry or how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.