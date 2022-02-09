Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 9, 2022

Sandy Springs hosts Bob Ross painting classes:

"The Joy of Painting" was wildly popular during its original run from 1983 to 1994, but the Bob Ross-hosted show is arguably just as popular now thanks to its availability on streaming services and a seemingly unendingly supply to licensed merchandise. And even though the artist passed away more than 25 years ago, his legacy lives on through instructors like Atlanta-based Jeremy Rogers.

Rogers became a Bob Ross Certified Instructor back in 2018 after first discovering Ross and "The Joy of Painting" as a teenager, and has since taught hundreds of students how to paint like the famed artist and television host.

Right now, Rogers is hosting a series of classes in Sandy Springs called "Paint Like Bob Ross!" during which he leads amateur artists step-by-step through the process of creating a landscape painting. The sessions are being hosted at Hammond Park and cost $65 each; the sessions last three hours, and students are only required to bring their own paper towels to clean up brushes as they paint.

Classes in Sandy Springs are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and again on March 5 and 15. To register for a class, click here. And for more information on Jeremy Rogers and the classes he offers, click here.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to spend a morning at Hammond Park creating our own Bob Ross-style masterpiece (or, at least, trying!) — click the video player in this article to it out!

