Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 2, 2022

Orchestra Noir helps launch Black History Month in Roswell:

From the swirling sounds of the violins and cellos to the lilting call of the flutes, there’s nothing like hearing an orchestra full of talented musicians perform live. And later this week, one of the best will take the stage in Roswell, helping the city launch its Black History Month celebration.

Orchestra Noir: The Atlanta African-American Orchestra will take the stage at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 4 as part of Roswell Roots, the city’s celebration of Black History Month.

There’s a good chance you’ve already heard about Orchestra Noir; the ensemble was created by Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers back in ​2016 and has since gained national attention for its mission to celebrate Black music pioneers and to bring classical music to younger and more diverse audiences. Orchestra members also work closely with local music students, including those in Clayton County, with whom Orchestra Noir performs annually.

Along with being part of Roswell Roots, Friday’s performance also continues the Roswell Center Stage Series at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. The series brings top touring acts to Roswell, including Irish singer Chloë Agnew and Georgia’s own John Driskell Hopkins (of Zac Brown Band). The center also hosts the Roswell Family Series and the Roswell Puppet Series along with other year-round programming.

Orchestra Noir: The Atlanta African-American Orchestra will take the stage Friday at 7 p.m., and tickets are $30; click here for more information. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center and getting a special preview of the concert!

