Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 17, 2022

Acclaimed duo Black Violin brings the "Impossible" to Atlanta:

Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste have performed together as Black Violin for nearly 20 years. But the Grammy nominees are still crossing items off their bucket list — including this week’s performance in metro Atlanta.

"We played Cobb Energy [Performing Arts] Centre before, but we only played it as a kids show. So, we bussed in thousands of kids and played a field trip for them maybe seven, eight years ago," says Marcus. "So, to be able to headline it, ‘Friday-night-it,’ and sell it out, it’s really a dream come true for us."

Black Violin will take over the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre stage Friday, Feb. 18, as part of their nationwide Impossible Tour. Marcus and Baptiste first met as students in orchestra class; both are classically-trained string musicians and began creating exciting mashups of classical and hip-hop music, eventually taking their music to the stage of the famed Apollo Theater in New York and winning "Showtime at the Apollo" in 2005.

Recently, the duo was nominated for a Grammy Award for its acclaimed 2019 album "Take The Stairs." But beyond the critical raves and awards, the members of Black Violin say their greatest accomplishment is sharing their love of music with young people across the country. To that end, Marcus and Baptiste formed the Black Violin Foundation Inc., a nonprofit aimed at providing access to quality music programs for youth.

"It fills those gaps for different students," says Marcus. "Whether you’re a kid in Cincinnati and you’re in 9th grade and you’re a really good violin player, but you need a violin to get to the next level. Whether you have an audition at Juilliard, but you don’t have the cash to fly yourself there. You want to go to Interlochen Music Camp or Encore Music Camp, and you don’t have the money to do it. Those things are what Black Violin Foundation aims to fill."

Black Violin’s performance at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre this Friday starts at 7:30 p.m., and doors open 90 minutes prior to the performance. Tickets range from $19.50 to $61.50 and are available for purchase by clicking here.

Singer-songwriter Rhonda Ross honors parents’ legacy:

Her father changed the course of popular music when he created Motown Records and her mother is one of the most influential singers and entertainers in history. Now, singer-songwriter Rhonda Ross — daughter of Berry Gordy Jr. and Diana Ross — is in Atlanta to celebrate the legacy of her family and other Black entertainment pioneers.

This morning, we spent some time with Rhonda Ross, who is representing her father at the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame induction ceremony in Atlanta. Berry Gordy Jr. is a true music pioneer, a Detroit-native who took an $800 loan in 1959 and used it to create Motown Records, one of the most iconic labels in music history and the launching pad for superstar artists including Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Diana Ross. Along with his induction to Atlanta's Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame (located just outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Gordy was a recipient at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors in 2021.

Rhonda Ross followed her parents into the entertainment industry, first as an Emmy-nominated actress on the soap opera "Another World" and then as a jazz singer-songwriter. Ross released the acclaimed album "In Case You Didn’t Know" in 2016, and recently wrote two songs featured on her mother’s album "Thank You," released in November 2021. She’s performed here in Atlanta several times, including at the Atlanta Jazz Festival in 2019 and opening for her mother at The Fox Theatre in early 2020.

To read more about Rhonda Ross, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning with the artist!

Stockbridge gym featured on Netflix's "Cheer!": "Cheer!" follows the ups and downs of Navarro College's competitive cheer squad as they work to win a coveted national title. The show features athletes from Flip City South located in Stockbridge. "Cheer!" is streaming now on Netflix. For more information click here.

Allison Gabriel of Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias": Allison Gabriel will be reprising her role as Mary Vaughn Lewis in season 2 of Netflix’s hit romantic-drama series "Sweet Magnolias." As the mayor’s wife, Mary Vaughn Lewis treats the town of Serenity like her kingdom and is a longtime rival of Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley). "Sweet Magnolias" follows lifelong friends who lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the small Southern town of Serenity. "Sweet Magnolias" is streaming now on Netflix. For more information click here.

