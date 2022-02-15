Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 15, 2022

Gourmet pimento café opens:

They call her "Chef Suga," but her specialty is a savory Southern staple. And with a new brick-and-mortar café in Powder Springs, Stacey West is ready to expand the already-sizable fan base who just can’t get enough of her gourmet pimento cheese.

Suga’s Cheese Shoppe & Café is the newest addition to metro Atlanta’s food scene and is a true original in concept: a restaurant with a menu built around Southern favorite pimento cheese. Why pimento? Stacey West has already made a name for herself with the famed Southern spread. After graduating from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Atlanta and working with various chefs around town, West began selling Suga’s Pimento Cheeses at farmer's markets and festivals in 2017. Their huge popularity led to Suga’s Cheese Shoppe & Café, which officially opened in Powder Springs last month.

So … what’s on the menu? Chef Suga’s got a lineup of sandwiches, wraps, and burgers including the Black Truffle Pimento Cheesesteak (which uses her famous Black Truffle Pimento Cheese), the Smoked Gouda Mac n’ Cheeseburger (with a short rib and brisket burger and smoked gouda pimento cheese), and even shrimp scampi. And yes, there is cheesecake!

Suga’s Cheese Shoppe & Café is located at 4456 Marietta Street and the current hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information and to check out the menu, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning hanging with Chef Suga!

Chef Duane Nutter announces new restaurant coming to Atlanta: Chef Duane and his business partner Reggie Washington are the team that made One Flew South at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport famous. They left Atlanta 3 years ago to open Southern National in Mobile, Alabama. Duane and Reggie have taken a new lease in Atlanta's Summerhill neighborhood which means they are returning to Atlanta!

Kennesaw native appears on FOX's "I Can See Your Voice": A rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprising comics, pop culture experts, and musical superstars help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers - without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant attempts to weed out the bad "secret voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks reveals good or bad singing in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck. "I Can See Your Voice" airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FOX 5.

New Edition is heading back on tour: New Edition's The Culture Tour beginning February 2022 with Charlie Wilson and Special Guest Jodeci. They will be performing in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 20. For ticket information click here.

Isaac Keys starring in Starz’ highly anticipated drama series "Power Book IV": Opposite Joseph Sikora, Isaac is a strong presence as Diamond, a gentle giant who, before being imprisoned for a 15-year sentence, was the young head of Chicago’s most promising crew that was taking over the city. At the helm, he created a tactical drug-running outfit respected by all of Chicago’s crime families. "Power Book IV: Force" airs Sunday nights on Starz. Watch the trailer here.

Christal Jordan talks the latest entertainment news: Yesterday was Valentine's Day, and supermodel Naomi Campbell showed the world her little love and just like mom, she's not a cover girl. Campbell showed off her daughter on the cover of Vogue! Christal Jordan tells us what Naomi is saying about the birth of her daughter.

