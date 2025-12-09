Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 9, 2025

Here are the special guests and segments for Dec. 9, 2025:

Elevation Kitchen & Cocktails whips up Cranberry Lamb Chops with waffles: 'Tis the season for some good eats. If you're looking for a different taste in Conyers, visit Elevation Kitchen & Cocktails. Click here to check the menu.

Hot Toys for All Ages with Laurie Schacht: Families are already hunting for the hottest toys and the best deals and our Toy Insider experts have everything in-hand to make that easy for you.

Money-Saving Ideas for Holiday Entertaining with Trae Bodge: Saving on everything from food to décor, and suggestions for affordable gift exchanges.

The Bougie Grazer Shandra Turner Holiday hosting inspo and festive recipe ideas: If you're hosting a holiday gathering this year, Shandra can share recipe ideas, cheese board pairings and drink/cheese pairings to easily impress your guests. She also talks to viewers about her second location.

Brenda Alexander has the latest entertainment headlines: Jimmy Kimmel earns a contract extension amid earlier controversy, Cher could be getting married, and Kimora Lee Simmons may have had some concerns about her daughter's dating life. Brenda Alexander has the details.

Pet of the day Furkids: Dudley and Dolly are looking for a home. For more information, click here.