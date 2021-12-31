Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 31, 2021

Local contestants compete on FOX’s "Next Level Chef": Leave it to Gordon Ramsay to take the cooking competition show to the next level. Literally.Next Level Chef is an all-new cooking competition series which premieres on FOX this Sunday, January 2nd. The next level in the title isn’t just a figure of speech the show’s set consists of multiple physical levels, on which 15 contestants must compete in challenges that test their culinary skill and ability to adapt. As Atlanta-based contestant Courtney Brown explains, Next Level Chef’ is a cooking competition series where we have teams of chefs, and we compete on three different levels and three very different kitchen types. So, we have our gourmet kitchen at the very top, we have our home-type kitchen in the middle, and our, let’s say, very first college apartment kitchen in the basement! Of course, the contestants never know which kitchen they’ll end up in, which results in an added layer of stress.This is probably the hardest, most stressful, challenging thing I’ve ever done, as far as culinary-wise, says fellow Atlanta-based contestant Kenny Everett. I’ve seen some of the worst kitchens, I’ve seen some of the best kitchens. I’ve worked with some of the best clients, worst clients, I’ve seen it all. But this right here, ‘Next Level Chef,’ you really have to be next level.The show’s ultimate prize is $250,000 but only one will walk away with the money. Will it be one of the two Atlanta-area contestants? There’s only one way to find out! Catch the premiere of Next Level Chef Sunday, January 2nd at 8:00 p.m. and then check on new episodes on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta. More info on the show is here.

Burgers With Buck 2021 Year in Review: This year came and went just like the others, and Good Day's Buck Lanford got to do some good eating during that time. We take a stroll through the year, and revisit some of those burgers.

Weight loss in the New Year with Dr. Ian Smith: Dr. Ian Smith gives tips on how to jump start your New Year's resolution with his new book Burn, Melt, Shred. For more info click here.

President and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons Rich McKay surprise high school football players this Christmas: Rich and his wife Terrin gave a holiday surprise for 20 high school football players from Banneker, Chamblee, Flowery Branch and Newnan, who are battling personal hardships ranging from a single-parent household to losing everything they owned in a natural disaster. The couple hosted them at the December 26 game against the Lions.

New Year's Food to eat with Chef Jernard Wells: Southern traditions for the new year are huge in many households. One of them is cooking a meal that will bring on prosperity, luck, and financial gain. Chef Jernard Wells demos his "Lucky Collard Crescent Rolls." Check out the recipe and instructions below.

Chef Jernard's Lucky Collard Crescent Rolls

2 cans (8 oz) refrigerated Crescent Rolls (8 Count), split up into 16 dough triangles

1 cup of Sautéed Collard greens drained

1/4 cup diced red bell peppers

1/4 cup diced onions

1/2 stick of cream cheese

1/4 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup of Diced Turkey bacon cooked

1 teaspoon of minced Garlic

1 teaspoon of Kosher salt

1 teaspoon of crack black pepper

Pinch of Red pepper flakes

Preheat oven to 375.

Bring sauté pan to medium high heat on stove and add Olive oil to sauté pan than add collard greens, bell peppers, onions and minced garlic Sauté for 5 minutes add the cooked Turkey bacon sauté for one minute more add all cheese to incorporate into dish once cheese melts add salt and pepper and a pinch of red pepper flakes sauté for 1 more minute remove from heat.

Remove crescent rolls from can and lay each triangle flat on baking sheet, add 1-2 tablespoons of cheesy collard green blend to the Crescents, roll up each one place in oven and bake for 10 minutes remove and serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

Pike Nursery demos Gardening for a Healthy New Year: Find a Pike Nursery nearest you by clicking here.

Veda Howard's final Wisdom Nugget of 2021: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show (Saturday & Sunday: 3pm-7pm), Veda shares two Wisdom Nuggets per show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote… from herself, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by a scripture. Keep up with Veda on social media @VedaHoward