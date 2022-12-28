Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 28, 2022

Charceuterie Queen Shandra Turner shows us how to bougie up our New Year: So fun and easy - these cocktails and mocktails will wow your guests and give you an opportunity to display your fancy martini glasses. To see the tutorial visit her Instagram page @TheBougieGrazer For steps on how to make the mocktail look below.

Easy to make mock-tails

1oz Grenadine

2oz Sparkling grape juice

1 sliced orange

Sugared rosemary/cranberry sprig for garnish

Raheem Devaughn performing at City Winery from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30: Raheem DeVaughn has proven that post-millennial R&B artists can be traditional and progressive at once and achieve commercial longevity without concessions to pop radio. The singer, songwriter, and producer paid his dues in Washington, D.C.'s music scene. A few years after he was showcased on DJ Jazzy Jeff's "The Magnificent," he debuted on the Billboard R&B/hip-hop chart with "Guess Who Loves You More." Parent album "The Love Experience," DeVaughn's first, began a streak of artistically adventurous, Top Ten R&B/hip-hop full-lengths with depth far beneath the singles. Among his subsequent achievements are Grammy nominations for the songs "Woman" and "Customer" both off the number five Billboard 200 hit "Love Behind the Melody", as well as a Best R&B Album nomination for LP three, "The Love & War MasterPeace." DeVaughn transitioned out of the major-label system while maintaining his affinity for sprawling, loosely conceptual full-lengths. These releases range from "A Place Called Love Land" to From "Lust to Dawn." To purchase your tickets click here.



