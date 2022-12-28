Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 28, 2022

Expand / Collapse search

The Bougie Grazers guide to the perfect New Year's Eve party food

A New Year's Eve party just isn't a party if you don't have any good eats and drinks. Sandra Turner, owner of The Bougie Grazer, joins Sharon Lawson and Alex Whittler to share with them some go-to recipes for cocktails, mocktails, and more.

ATLANTA - Charceuterie Queen Shandra Turner shows us how to bougie up our New Year: So fun and easy - these cocktails and mocktails will wow your guests and give you an opportunity to display your fancy martini glasses. To see the tutorial visit her Instagram page @TheBougieGrazer For steps on how to make the mocktail look below. 

Easy to make mock-tails 

  • 1oz Grenadine
  • 2oz Sparkling grape juice 
  • 1 sliced orange 
  • Sugared rosemary/cranberry sprig for garnish 

Raheem DeVaugn brings smooth sound to intimate City Winery show

Grammy-nominated artist Raheem DeVaugn is paving his own place in the industry as the 'Love King of R&B.' Fans will get the chance to enjoy an evening listening to his vintage sound at City Winery this week.

Raheem Devaughn performing at City Winery from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30: Raheem DeVaughn has proven that post-millennial R&B artists can be traditional and progressive at once and achieve commercial longevity without concessions to pop radio. The singer, songwriter, and producer paid his dues in Washington, D.C.'s music scene. A few years after he was showcased on DJ Jazzy Jeff's "The Magnificent," he debuted on the Billboard R&B/hip-hop chart with "Guess Who Loves You More." Parent album "The Love Experience," DeVaughn's first, began a streak of artistically adventurous, Top Ten R&B/hip-hop full-lengths with depth far beneath the singles. Among his subsequent achievements are Grammy nominations for the songs "Woman" and "Customer" both off the number five Billboard 200 hit "Love Behind the Melody", as well as a Best R&B Album nomination for LP three, "The Love & War MasterPeace." DeVaughn transitioned out of the major-label system while maintaining his affinity for sprawling, loosely conceptual full-lengths. These releases range from "A Place Called Love Land" to From "Lust to Dawn." To purchase your tickets click here

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Jack is an independent pup that's playful, loyal, and loving to everyone he meets.


 